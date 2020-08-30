2021 Volkswagen Golf 8 GTE Hybrid Hot Hatch Hits 143 MPH in Autobahn Test

A couple of days ago, Volkswagen organized the German launch of the 8th-generation Golf GTE. It's a plug-in hybrid hot hatch, and while we never loved this concept for the previous model, it seems to match the high-tech nature of the Mk8 Golf family.
Just one interior shot from this review video will tell you how the Golf has changed. The car used to be a fun analog experience 40 years ago, but now it hits you with a double portion of HD screens.
The GTE concept was virtually unique when it came out. However, because of emissions regulations, almost all European carmakers now make performance plug-in hybrids or EVs. So the 2021 Golf GTE also became more competitive.
The powertrain still consists of a 1.4-liter turbocharged motor. However total system output is now 242 HP and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, exactly the same as the European Golf GTI and slightly more than the American model that's on the way.
We also notice that VW used a six-speed DSG gearbox and fitted a bigger battery pack than before. With 13 kWh, the Golf GTE can run for up to 37 miles (60 km) in pure EV mode. Also, it can do acceleration tests while the 1.4 stays shut all the way up to 81 mph (130 km/h).
The exterior styling is pretty cool. From the front, the only thing differentiating this from a GTI is the light bar. The back, meanwhile, sports some ugly fake exhaust tips. Changes have also occurred in the chassis department.
Volkswagen's electronics department has invented a new driving dynamics control system called 'Vehicle Dynamics Manager.' It basically makes the diff lock, adaptive suspension, and traction control work better together.
While heavier than the GTI, the Golf GTE is still pretty fast. This independent test shows how it will hit 62 mph (100km/h) in 6.5 seconds and maxes out at 143 mph (230 km/h) on the autobahn.
