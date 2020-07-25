Polestar 2 Acceleration and Top Speed Tested on the Autobahn

In the market for a Model 3-sized electric sedan but the Tesla is too much of a common sight for your liking? Polestar has something for you, and it’s called the 2. Made in China and twinned with Compact Modular Architecture vehicles from Volvo, the e-fastback is no slouch either.
Automann TV had the opportunity to test the car’s acceleration and top speed on the Autobahn, and Polestar has surely delivered on its promise. From two electric motors, e-AWD, 408 metric horsepower, and 660 Nm (487 pound-feet) of torque, the electric sedan has also exceeded expectations.
Polestar quotes 4.7 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour or 62 miles per hour, but Automann TV managed 4.6 seconds with only the driver and 4.8 seconds with a passenger and luggage. On wide-open throttle, 200 kph (124 mph) took 18.3 seconds. As the specification sheet says, 210 kph (130 mph) is the maximum velocity of the Model 3-rivaling car. Also on an unrestricted zone of the Autobahn, 100 to 200 kph took an impressive 13.5 seconds.
Being a real-world test, it is necessary to mention that the road surface wasn’t perfect and the hot weather made the P2 work harder than normal to perform as intended. What is most impressive about the first-ever electric vehicle from Polestar is that the performance to 200 kph is comparable to that of a Volkswagen Golf R hot hatch with a DCT and all-wheel drive.
Even more impressive, the 2 “is actually cheaper than a fully-specced Golf R 7.5 or AMG A 35” if you take the EU subsidies into consideration. The German government is much obliged to take 9,000 euros off the suggested retail price of the Polestar 2, which starts at 53,540 euros over there.
Because it's a rather new player in the biz, the Sino-Swedish automaker offers three years of service and three years of roadside assistance completely free of charge. The only option worth taking into consideration is the Performance Pack that adds Brembo brakes and Ohlins dampers for €5,849.
