Polestar 2 Performance Pack Is How You Make a Cool EV Even Cooler for $5,000

Ever since Tesla has become the king of the electric car market, there have been many who tried to challenge its position. Almost none came close to rocking Tesla’s boat, but by the looks of it someone will soon do just that.
Polestar is revving up all its engines for the full market rollout of the 2, the car that is supposed to take a shot at the huge pie the Model 3 is currently enjoying pretty much alone. It has both the engineering and the price to do just that, but Polestar is throwing something even juicier into the mix.
It’s called Performance Pack and no, it has nothing to do with increased range or power, at least not directly. The Performance Pack is a set of modifications meant to increase the way the car feels and behaves when driven down the road, but also add a touch of uniqueness to the Swedish-Chinese machine.
The upgrades, optional of course, were previewed ever since the end of last year. They start of with the fitting of Öhlins Dual Flow Valve adjustable dampers instead of the standard frequency dependent damping, giving the driver the option (and possibly the headache) of choosing between 22 different settings.
Then come the brakes, developed for the Polestar 2 by Brembo and colored in a special Swedish gold paint. The system is a four-piston one, and will not only add to the car’s stopping power, but also help with energy recovery.
Last, but not least, there are the 20-inch alloy wheels instead of the standard 19-inch ones that not only look cooler, but are lighter, and by 5 kg each no less (11 pounds).
These three main enhancements, accompanied by Swedish gold three-point seatbelts fitted inside, are worth an extra €6,000 on top of the asking price of €58,800.
In the U.S., the 2 starts at $59,900, but if you add all the extras (the Performance Pack alone is valued at $5,000), you can easily jump over $70,000.
