The contest is an annual event that for the 2020 edition will ask competitors to design whatever they like – cars or anything else – provided they stretch “the boundaries of imagination.” The designs should be something that could be real in about two decades, and must adhere to the word Pure as the main theme.Because Polestar is a carmaker, expect of course a flood of vehicular project to come our way from both student and professional designers. Those interested have a lot of time to submit an entry, as the competition kicks off on June 23 and ends on October 26.“We have experienced fantastic creative interpretation of the Polestar design philosophy from a wealth of aspiring designers all over the world,” said in a statement Juan Pablo Bernal, Senior Interior Design Manager at Polestar.“It was clear that Polestar, as a new brand with a strong design focus, presents a broad, blank canvas for design exploration. With this contest we officially invite designers to flex their creative muscles with a view to gaining real experience and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities in this field.”The carmaker plans to select the best designs (it’s not clear how many) and then help its creators come up with a digital model based on the initial sketches. Then, work will move on the floor of the Gothenburg design center, where they would be modeled “in the same ways as all Polestar designs.”So if you’re into Polestar stuff, keep your eyes peeled for some crazy renderings over the coming months.