It’s On, Tesla: Chinese-Made Polestar 2 Lands in Europe, Deliveries to Start

Ever since it entered the European market a little over a year ago, Tesla’s Model 3 has been unchallenged in its segment. And even if other EVs like the Renault Zoe put up a fight, there’s no denying the car its rightful crown of queen of the continent.
This week though, at the Belgian port in Zeebrugge, a contender arrived: the Polestar 2, lots of them (we are not being told exactly how many) arrived from China. It is the first time Polestar electric cars for customers reach the continent, but we’re promised it’s only the beginning.
“This is a big moment,” said in a statement Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “We are one step closer to getting Polestar 2 to our first customers in Europe. The arrival of this first shipment is proof of just how committed we are to our customers and how our operations are working at high efficiency around the world.”
According to the Swedish company, the first batch of 2s are reserved for customers in Sweden and Norway (two of the largest EV markets in Europe), where they should be ready to be delivered by August. More shipments are on route, destined to customers from Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.
At least on paper, the Polestar 2 is shaping up to be a hell of an EV. At the core of the car sits a 78 kWh battery pack that offers a range of 470 km (WLTP, and for some reason just for the first year of production) and all-wheel spinning electric motors good for 402 hp and 660 Nm of torque.
For the European market, pricing varies from €58,800 in Germany to £49,900 in the UK. But those are the starting prices, as there are tons of options that can bring that value even higher. The most comprehensive options offer is the Performance Pack which for €6,000 adds Öhlins Dual Flow Valve adjustable dampers and Brembo brakes.
