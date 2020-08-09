2021 Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI Subjected to Autobahn Speed Test

As usual, the new Volkswagen Golf GTI takes forever to get to America. But we can check out what it can do thanks to a steady trickle of videos from its German home.
Volkswagen literally puts Autobahn in the names of some of its cars sold in America. The German highway network is like an unofficial home of speed, and in this video, we're about to watch the new GTI hit 155 mph (250 kph), which would be illegal in America and might even land you in jail.
From a mechanical perspective, the 2021 Golf GTI feels like an evolution of the old model. It comes standard with the 242 horsepower 2-liter turbo that the old model had with the "Performance" package last year.
The horsepower, as well as the 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) of torque, are a little bit higher than what a Jetta GLI makes. However, the Mk8 GTI still isn't anywhere near the output of a Honda Civic Type R or a Hyundai Veloster N.
You can get it with a 7-speed DSG, but the test vehicle showcased by Automann-TV has the standard 6-speed manual. By now, you should begin to notice the interior is different and a little weird. VW designers splashed some red and a lot of silver trim on the steering wheel. Also, the dual screens make it look more modern than the previous GTI.
The tester also used measuring equipment on the car and found the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) sprint takes 6.3 seconds. Reaching 124 mph requires 15.5 seconds, both numbers being similar to the ones VW released.
While it sounds good and makes enough power, the normal GTI is only the beginning. Later this year, the Germans will have a new GTI TCR model with 296 horsepower (300 PS). Also, the Golf R is on the way, adding even more power and a 4Motion AWD system into the mix.
From a mechanical perspective, the 2021 Golf GTI feels like an evolution of the old model. It comes standard with the 242 horsepower 2-liter turbo that the old model had with the "Performance" package last year.
The horsepower, as well as the 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) of torque, are a little bit higher than what a Jetta GLI makes. However, the Mk8 GTI still isn't anywhere near the output of a Honda Civic Type R or a Hyundai Veloster N.
You can get it with a 7-speed DSG, but the test vehicle showcased by Automann-TV has the standard 6-speed manual. By now, you should begin to notice the interior is different and a little weird. VW designers splashed some red and a lot of silver trim on the steering wheel. Also, the dual screens make it look more modern than the previous GTI.
The tester also used measuring equipment on the car and found the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) sprint takes 6.3 seconds. Reaching 124 mph requires 15.5 seconds, both numbers being similar to the ones VW released.
While it sounds good and makes enough power, the normal GTI is only the beginning. Later this year, the Germans will have a new GTI TCR model with 296 horsepower (300 PS). Also, the Golf R is on the way, adding even more power and a 4Motion AWD system into the mix.