Rally racing was a big part of car development in the 1990s. And while everybody knows about the Subaru boxer beasts, this equally blue and savage Ford is largely forgotten.One quick look at that wing and you know this is a fast car for its era. It's big enough to serve as a portable picnic table. However, the hardcore modifications over a standard Escort hatchback extend way past bolting on some aero.Going from a front-wheel-drive family car to anone is nothing new; the Focus RS does this, and so do most of the fast hot hatchbacks. However, the Escort RS has its Sierra Cosworth engine mounted longitudinally.AWD traction is what made the Cossie special. Of course, it's not fast by today's standards, but it does have a special look and tech package that paved the way for Fast Fords everywhere. Rally fans also won't shut up about what it did for Group A, and it's for them that we have this set of renderings of a modern Escort RS Cosworth The piece is by Instagram artist spdesignsest and brings the icon from the 1990s into the modern era of design. The foundation is the current generation of Focus ST hatchback . Sadly, even though this is small hatchback powered basically the Mustang EcoBoost engine, they don't offer it in America.The cosmetic conversion involves going from a 5-door to a 3-door body. The shape of the roof is changed to match the Escort, and that famous wing gets installed. The front is perhaps the most interesting angle of them all, as we see a simpler, vintage look for the headlights and grille. Alas, Ford won't even make another Focus RS, so an RS Cosworth is out of the question.