Too Late to Become a Prepper? GXV Survival Basics Has You Covered

When 2020 kicked off about eight months ago, we were all looking forward to a great year – after all, that’s what we do every time. But as we sank deeper into the new decade, we found it to be far scarier than anyone imagined.
A global health crisis unprecedented in scale turned our world upside down, and it’s likely things will never be the same as before. And it’s not even over, so it’s very hard to predict what the final outcome will be.
Preppers, those people we often laughed at for their weird ways, start to make a lot more sense now. So much so, that some of us wish we didn’t laugh, even if for most of us, turning survivalists now is too late. But should things really go south, it’s good to know we can find fast, albeit temporary solutions to the problems of living in isolation.
They’re called generically expedition vehicles, and most of the times they are ultra-expensive machines (read millions-expensive) built with the sole purpose of giving people the tools of surviving alone, or in small groups, for long periods of time.
But there are cheaper variants, if you know where to look. And one of them comes from Global X Vehicles in the form of the Survival Basics kit.
Available in a variety of sizes, the conversion can be applied to a number of truck chassis, including the Ford F550, Dodge RAM 5500, or Fuso FG trucks. And it costs only $189,000, truck not included.
What you’ll get for that is a composite sandwich bodywork at the rear of the truck, sized between 10 and 27 feet (3 to 8 meters), housing inside all you need for a long stay in the wild: you get an induction cooker, a refrigerator, microwave, spring mattress, USB outless, and of course solar panels to power them all.
The water supply (microbiologically purified) is ensured thanks tot he 90 gallons tank (340 liters), but you’ll have to bring your own food. And weapons, in case things don't go as planned.
