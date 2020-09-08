Toyota Supra "Big Black" Is the Widebody Daddy

Photorealistic 3D work such as the one that now adorns our screens has grown in popularity, so it can easily quench our thirst for driver-focused visual adventures. This piece, which comes from the Flat Hat 3D Studio, seems to stick to a basic principle: gift that 2ZJ bearer a widebody that people will remember long after the screen goes black!As the said digital label explains, the all-out aero approach is inspired by the JGTC (Japanese Grand Touring Championship) of the 90s and the early 2000s (the series has been dubbed Super GT since 2005). And we can hardly state how important it is to be able to feast one's eyes on such a focused approach in today's overdesigned world.Airflow manipulation aside, we notice the modern-day light clusters, which see LED rings being showcased at both ends of the Supra. Oh, and let's not overlook that Greddy intercooler, which makes sure the massive turbo lurking under the hood delivers cool air to that straight-six.Even the wheel choice was carefully studied, with the Rays Volk TE37 and the BBS E88 competing for attention. Eventually, the latter option ended up on the car, but not before receiving a custom slant lip.If we had to choose the angle that best represents this project, it would have to be the posterior, whose memorable WB appearance can be considered a consolation prize to the other racer(s). And that's true with or without the full carbon approach you can see in the second Instagram post below.