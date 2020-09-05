2021 VW Arteon Arrives in UK With Two Engines, Shooting Brake Is Expensive

After being revealed at the beginning of the summer, the facelifted 2021 Volkswagen Arteon is making its way to the UK car market. It brings with it an interesting, almost unique body style, the Arteon Shooting Brake.
This is by no means the first shooting brake in Britain. There's even one made domestically, the Jaguar XF Sportbrake. However, we'd also put the Arteon Shooting Brake against the Kia Proceed GT, which looks cool and also surprisingly fast for a 1.6 turbo.
But enough about Jaguar and Kia. You're all VW fans here, and you want to know hat it's going to cost to get behind the wheel of the Arteon wagon. A lot; it's going to cost a lot. Prices start from £37,640, which is equivalent to $50,000 in American money.
Now, that's not a lot more than the normal 2021 Arteon liftback, which starts in Britain from £35,435, equivalent to $47,000. You can probably get discounts for both, but we have a real problem with the engines they're offering. Probably due to the production schedule or some high emissions, there are only two turbocharged 2-lier systems.
The cheapest is the base 2.0 TSI with 150 PS (148 hp). It's pretty slow but emits 128 grams of CO2 and averages 57.6 mpg UK. Your other choice is the 2.0 TSI with 190 PS (187 hp), and that averages 38.2 mpg UK. Both come standard with the 7-speed DSG, and you can't have 4Motion right now.
Volkswagen UK has announced that in the coming months, they will also offer the 1.5 TSI with 150 PS (148 hp), as well as the plug-in hybrid and the Arteon R with 320 PS (315 hp). Right now, the most expensive Arteon is an R-Line TDI with the Shooting Brake body at £39,055. For quite similar money, we'd have the BMW 330i Touring.
Standard equipment for the base SE Nav trim includes 17-inch wheels, LED lights, all-round parking sensors, three-zone climate control, and smaller 8-inch infotainment with nav. The R-Line has bigger wheels, a body kit, and interior updates.
But enough about Jaguar and Kia. You're all VW fans here, and you want to know hat it's going to cost to get behind the wheel of the Arteon wagon. A lot; it's going to cost a lot. Prices start from £37,640, which is equivalent to $50,000 in American money.
Now, that's not a lot more than the normal 2021 Arteon liftback, which starts in Britain from £35,435, equivalent to $47,000. You can probably get discounts for both, but we have a real problem with the engines they're offering. Probably due to the production schedule or some high emissions, there are only two turbocharged 2-lier systems.
The cheapest is the base 2.0 TSI with 150 PS (148 hp). It's pretty slow but emits 128 grams of CO2 and averages 57.6 mpg UK. Your other choice is the 2.0 TSI with 190 PS (187 hp), and that averages 38.2 mpg UK. Both come standard with the 7-speed DSG, and you can't have 4Motion right now.
Volkswagen UK has announced that in the coming months, they will also offer the 1.5 TSI with 150 PS (148 hp), as well as the plug-in hybrid and the Arteon R with 320 PS (315 hp). Right now, the most expensive Arteon is an R-Line TDI with the Shooting Brake body at £39,055. For quite similar money, we'd have the BMW 330i Touring.
Standard equipment for the base SE Nav trim includes 17-inch wheels, LED lights, all-round parking sensors, three-zone climate control, and smaller 8-inch infotainment with nav. The R-Line has bigger wheels, a body kit, and interior updates.