Volkswagen Teramont X (Atlas Coupe) and Possible Tiguan Coupe Uveiled

Proving that everybody loves SUVs, Volkswagen revealed a whole bunch of them in China today at a special media event that slightly predates Auto Shanghai 2019. This article focuses on two "lifestyle" choices that add coupe styling.
First, we'll start with the Teramont X, the official name given to the sports version of the SUV we know as the Atlas in America. It's still based on the MQB platform but features a slightly smaller footprint and only five seats.

This is a production car that will be offered towards the end of 2019. Its design has already been previewed by several concepts including the Atlas Cross Sport Concept, a dead ringer that will be made in Tennessee by the end of the year.

The production model measures 4,905mm long, almost 2 meters wide with a 2,980mm wheelbase, so it's still quite substantial. The engine choices will include a 2-liter turbo making 186 HP, a 2.5 turbo V6 (what?) producing 220 HP and a 299 HP VR6. They even have names, such as 320 TSI, 350 TSI and 500 TSI.

We especially like what they've done with the front end styling, which sports smaller headlights and a big lower grille. Moving on to our second coupe-SUV mashup, this is called simply the SUV Coupe Concept. It's a production preview, and we think it's based on the Tiguan, though VW China has other SUVs that more closely resemble this thing, such as the Tayron.

Regardless, it's got a sharply sloped rear and sporty overall proportions. Between this and the Skoda Kodiaq GT, it's clear that VW is giving China its best stuff. The only specs we have are that it features a 2-liter turbo, a 7-speed DSG and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Other debuts include the SMV 7-seat concept and the ID Roomzz, which is another one of those electric preview concepts.
