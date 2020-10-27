2022 BMW X8 Realistic Rendering Shows Genesis-Like Split Lights

The C8 Corvette With BBS CI-R Wheels Is a Head-Turning Combo

After a few years of speculation, BMW has begun testing a brand new flagship SUV. It's called the X8 and is like a sportier version of the 3-row X7. 22 photos



Of course, the X8 will cost about twice as much as the Cross Sport. We don't know what the base model will be like but expect it to be the xDrive40i. Our test prototype appeared to be a plug-in hybrid model, most likely powered by the system in the 745e with about 400 ponies. The X8 is exciting for two reasons. First, its rumored X8 M high-performance version will pioneer M-developed plug-in hybrid technology, a combination between a powerful e-motor and 4.4-liter V8 that promises to deliver around 750 hp. And second, it represents a radical departure from the BMW design norm. Yes, another one, after big grilles and even bigger grilles.The last X8 spy photos we shared were quite detailed, captured from a short distance as the prototype was sitting on the back of a trailer. Using shots like those, the Russian website Kolesa was able to craft its usual twin rendering images.Our focus was immediately drawn to the front end. We have shown one rendering of the X8 before, but this is probably closer to the production look. On the prototype, we've seen the headlights sitting much lower than previous BMW models, which suggested designers have opted for a split design. In this interpretation, this looks a lot like the new Genesis configuration, but not identical.The front end is not unique to the X8, as we've also seen it on the i8, which is an all-electric flagship model. According to reports out of Germany, all BMW SUVs will eventually have this look.What's puzzling is why the X8 even exists, as BMW already has a sporty-looking X6, which actually created the whole coupe-segment. We think this is more an American type of vehicle, based on a formula we also see with the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport , for example.Of course, the X8 will cost about twice as much as the Cross Sport. We don't know what the base model will be like but expect it to be the xDrive40i. Our test prototype appeared to be a plug-in hybrid model, most likely powered by the system in the 745e with about 400 ponies.