2022 BMW X8 / X8 M Spied in Detail, Hybrid Hides Strange Exhaust

In case you guys haven't noticed, the Bavarian automaker currently has every SUV model imaginable, from the X1 to the X7. However, they still came up with something new in the form of the X8, recently spied in detail while on a transit trailer.
While the X7 is currently the biggest model they offer, the family-focused 4x4 was perhaps not suited to the role of a flagship, especially given that it wasn't offered with an M powertrain. There have been rumors of an X7 M60i, but that would have come with a V12, whereas the X8 M is a new-age plug-in hybrid.
We'll reserve final judgment for when the X8 comes out, but this prototype does have some... unusual styling elements, even by BMW standards. The roof slopes towards the rear, but in a style usually seen on shooting brakes, not sports activity coupes. And at the front, the oversized grille has been matched to some peculiar headlights
The rumors about this vehicle date back to 2017, and almost as soon as it emerged for testing, we learned of its potential powertrain. The X8 M is reported to have 750 hp and 737 lb-ft (1000 Nm) from a combination of twin-turbo V8 and a 200 horsepower electric motor taken from the iNext.
While the carparazzi were able to get up-close and capture some details, including the undercarriage, the shots still raise a few questions. We're clearly dealing with a plug-in hybrid model, not only because of the "Hybrid Test Vehicle" stickers, but also the charging port on the front fender.
The exhaust layout is also somewhat indicative of a performance car, with large rectangular pipes likely hiding under the mesh at the back. However, these small brake disks still lead us to believe that it's a normal X8, perhaps one equipped with the 3-liter engine instead of a V8.
We'll reserve final judgment for when the X8 comes out, but this prototype does have some... unusual styling elements, even by BMW standards. The roof slopes towards the rear, but in a style usually seen on shooting brakes, not sports activity coupes. And at the front, the oversized grille has been matched to some peculiar headlights
The rumors about this vehicle date back to 2017, and almost as soon as it emerged for testing, we learned of its potential powertrain. The X8 M is reported to have 750 hp and 737 lb-ft (1000 Nm) from a combination of twin-turbo V8 and a 200 horsepower electric motor taken from the iNext.
While the carparazzi were able to get up-close and capture some details, including the undercarriage, the shots still raise a few questions. We're clearly dealing with a plug-in hybrid model, not only because of the "Hybrid Test Vehicle" stickers, but also the charging port on the front fender.
The exhaust layout is also somewhat indicative of a performance car, with large rectangular pipes likely hiding under the mesh at the back. However, these small brake disks still lead us to believe that it's a normal X8, perhaps one equipped with the 3-liter engine instead of a V8.