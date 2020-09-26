BMW X7 "Ultra Widebody" Is Crazy About Fitment

Toyota Supra Gets Dialed to 400 HP by AC Schnitzer’s Aftermarket Wizards

Unlike many modern BMWs, the ultra-large X7 has a very clear purpose. It's got to be the best 3-row luxury vehicle you can get from the Bavarian automaker's showroom. 6 photos SUV was the talk of the town thanks to its gigantic length and equally large twin kidneys.



People had never seen anything like this from BMW, so it's not easily forgotten. Today, we're going to look into a rendering that adds yet more talents to the X7's repertoire. Namely, this X7 wants to be a show car and a fat race car.



Jokes aside, artist Hugo Silva has put together the kind of X7 that's unlikely to ever occur in the real world. The only place where this might exist is Pikes Peak, but BMW is done with weird motorsport records.



A widebody kit is something many SUV owners want. But the ones that get built are usually more restrained than this. From what we understand, German law doesn't allow you to extend the body of a car like this. It might be legal in America, but nobody loves BMW that much here. So that just leaves



Fitment usually refers to the size, shape, and pattern of the wheel. However, this crucial part of the tuning industry also wants you to focus on getting the car as low as possible to the point where the rims are touching the fenders. This is also happening in this rendering.



We can only imagine that the forces in a full-size SUV rolling with no suspension travel are pretty extreme. However, the pickup specialists at Phat Phabz might be able to create a custom chassis and air-lift suspension, just like they did with the



