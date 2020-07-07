Is the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Better Than a Chevy Blazer RS?

The Chevy Blazer is on a rampage in the American sales charts, reporting a 68% year-on-year increase for the second quarter of 2020. However, it's so expensive that you often wonder if there's anything much better you can have for the money? Today, the Camaro of SUVs is going to be compared to a Volkswagen.
More specifically, its rival is the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, with the obvious similarity between the two being the sporty design and the fact that they try to blend in some off-roading skills and decent practicality. Beyond that, the two are quite different, especially in the looks department.
We think the winner here has to be the Blazer, especially when it has the RS package with all those black accents and 21-inch wheels. Who knew a Camaro front end would look so good on an SUV? The Atlas Cross Sport takes a different approach, as it's more of an evolution of the regular Atlas, with keen lines wrapped around a boxy shape.
The upside to the Atlas CS appears to be in the off-road department, as TFLnow says it offers a much better approach angle. We might also point out that the German-badged model is also noticeably cheaper.
But what about the engines? Well, the Blazer has an obvious advantage if you like power, as its 3.6-liter V6 pumps out a little over 300 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. Regular models are also available with a 2-liter turbo pushing 230 horsepower.
The Atlas Cross Sport also has a 3.6-liter V6 engine under its hood, but it only makes 276 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. The weird thing is that even with FWD, it's somehow less efficient than the Blazer RS. Here too, you can have a small turbo.
The review says the Atlas doesn't feel as sporty from behind the wheel. However, it is more comfortable, which is what most people want when dealing with those rough roads.
