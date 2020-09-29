Reevo Hubless Bike Is What Futuristic e-Bike Dreams Are Made Of

Volkswagen Tiguan X Coupe Debuts in China with 2.0-Liter Turbo

Sexy and profitable, the BMW X6 has been available since 2008. However, mainstream automakers are only now adding the Sports Activity Coupe style to their crossovers, as is the case with this China-spec Tiguan X. 11 photos



China is still the biggest, most competitive car market in the world, and it seems German automakers want to offer more models there than anywhere else in the world. However, if we throw enough tantrums, maybe VW will relent and offer us the sporty Tiguan in combination with the



As you can see in these live photos from the Beijing Auto Show, the Tiguan X looks the same as a European Tiguan facelift model at the front. Both have this new style, less boxy and kind of Jetta-like.



But as with most coupe- SUV hybrids, the Tiguan X has a much lower roof that slopes all the way into the taillights. The trunk opening thus gets a liftback look, which reminds you of the Arteon from some angles.



The few shots we have do include the interior as well, which isn't 100% the same as the Western Tiguan. The seats have grey leather with fake carbon bolsters and red bolsters. The new infotainment system, steering wheel, and gauges are carried over from the 2021 Tiguan.



The powertrain chosen by VW China bosses is called 380 TSI 4Motion . And no, it's not a 3.8-liter. Instead, buyers will have access to a 2.0 TSI turbo making 217 hp and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm), basically an older Golf GTI motor. A 7-speed DSG sends power to the on-demand 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.



