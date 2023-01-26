GM Design Sports Car Ideation Sketch Has Us Excited About Seventh-Gen Chevy Camaro

We already know the seemingly eternal pony/muscle car wars are going into a different, stranger phase in the near future. Alas, what we do not know is the initial battlefield fate of all combatants.
As far as Stellantis is concerned, the future is sealed, and the EV revolution dutifully embraced. As such, after Dodge ceases the 2023 model year production of the iconic Charger and Challenger nameplates, plus every example of the collectible seven ‘Last Call’ special editions would be snatched, there will be no more ICE-powered versions. Instead, there will only be the nine Banshee EV powertrain levels and the electrified future of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept.
The Blue Oval company, meanwhile, decided to play what is possibly the final ICE card of the legendary Ford Mustang. As such, the seventh generation (S650) will arrive for the 2024 model year solely with gasoline engines under the hood – to the tune of 315 hp with the 2.3L EcoBoost, up to 486 hp for the Mustang GT, and no less than 500 ponies when selecting the new Dark Horse. What about GM?
Well, that’s a bit complicated, as the biggest of the Detroit Three is currently focused on the popular C8 Chevy Corvette in Stingray, novel E-Ray (eAWD and hybrid!) form, plus the Z06 flagship. Meanwhile, the sixth-gen Chevy Camaro is making fans cry in their sleep with lackluster sales and an ‘angry face’ design that failed to compound a good mix between sporty aggressiveness and iconic pony car traits. At least the rumor mill thinks the ‘Maro has a good chance to become a sub-brand going forward alongside the Corvette and Escalade nameplates.
As for GM, or at least the good folks running the social media page for its Design Center, they sure know how to stoke a conversation around their products. As of late, I have noticed an emphasis on hypothetical Chevy products that enthusiasts would buy in a heartbeat, if ever real. So, we have seen stuff like a Chevy truck ideation CGI that sure looked like the return of the ‘Square Body’ was in tow for the next-gen Silverado, a two-door SUV triggering a massive K5-style debate, as well as a playful four-door SUV with removable top panels idea that ignited body-on-frame Blazer desires.
Now the virtual time has come for Casey Swanseger, another Creative Designer at the Detroit company, to propose a “light and athletic” sports car ideation sketch that triggered a potential seventh-generation Chevy Camaro discussion. The jokes about the small greenhouse and the abundance of even “more blind spots” were also present, along with the hope that it could equip a “new line of V8s making (up to) 520 hp.” And no, this is not a Camaro or Corvette EV dream – those two triangles at the back are clearly big exhaust outlets!
The Blue Oval company, meanwhile, decided to play what is possibly the final ICE card of the legendary Ford Mustang. As such, the seventh generation (S650) will arrive for the 2024 model year solely with gasoline engines under the hood – to the tune of 315 hp with the 2.3L EcoBoost, up to 486 hp for the Mustang GT, and no less than 500 ponies when selecting the new Dark Horse. What about GM?
Well, that’s a bit complicated, as the biggest of the Detroit Three is currently focused on the popular C8 Chevy Corvette in Stingray, novel E-Ray (eAWD and hybrid!) form, plus the Z06 flagship. Meanwhile, the sixth-gen Chevy Camaro is making fans cry in their sleep with lackluster sales and an ‘angry face’ design that failed to compound a good mix between sporty aggressiveness and iconic pony car traits. At least the rumor mill thinks the ‘Maro has a good chance to become a sub-brand going forward alongside the Corvette and Escalade nameplates.
As for GM, or at least the good folks running the social media page for its Design Center, they sure know how to stoke a conversation around their products. As of late, I have noticed an emphasis on hypothetical Chevy products that enthusiasts would buy in a heartbeat, if ever real. So, we have seen stuff like a Chevy truck ideation CGI that sure looked like the return of the ‘Square Body’ was in tow for the next-gen Silverado, a two-door SUV triggering a massive K5-style debate, as well as a playful four-door SUV with removable top panels idea that ignited body-on-frame Blazer desires.
Now the virtual time has come for Casey Swanseger, another Creative Designer at the Detroit company, to propose a “light and athletic” sports car ideation sketch that triggered a potential seventh-generation Chevy Camaro discussion. The jokes about the small greenhouse and the abundance of even “more blind spots” were also present, along with the hope that it could equip a “new line of V8s making (up to) 520 hp.” And no, this is not a Camaro or Corvette EV dream – those two triangles at the back are clearly big exhaust outlets!