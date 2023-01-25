‘Pinky’ 1995 Mazda MX-5 Miata Has CGI Widebody RX-7 DNA, Looks Prettier in Blue

Not long now, the latest model from the Japanese automaker will stir the artisan soul of many customers with its special red hues and family-oriented cabin space.
Alas, diehard Mazda fans already know this introduction has less to do with the iconic RX or legendary MX sports cars and more with the novel best-selling kids on the block – the crossover SUV CX series. Soon, the CX-90 will take its rightful place at the top of the North American roster to potentially fight the likes of Honda’s Pilot or Toyota’s upcoming Grand Highlander and top out a broadly expansive range of high-riding models.
Still, some people may not have any CUV wishes as far as their Mazda dreams are concerned. Instead, maybe they just imagine how the tiny, yet lovable and feisty MX-5 Miata could adopt some of the traits that made the RX-7 rotary-powered sports car such a big hit with the aftermarket and tuning worlds. And sometimes these people also love to take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes as is the case here with the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
Courtesy of the pixel master & designer better known as pistonzero across social media, who demonstrates his passion for the little Roadster in the best kind of CGI way, now we have a vision of how a Mazdaspeed enthusiast could join the MX-5 and RX-7 forces into one feisty digital project. As such, meet one of the author’s favorite cars of all time, the 1995 Mazda MX-5 Miata. This is still part of the original generation that revived the consumer love for open-top models, of course. Although one might also have a tough time recognizing it from behind the ‘pinky’ attire or the dual-tone black-and-blue graphics.
No worries, many Miatas look better than the original even after extensive customization. And this one sure takes things to a cool extreme, although one also must wonder how come the CGI expert thought his MX-5 project would be prettier in pink instead of that dark blue and with a shark-like black ‘mouth.’ Oh well, they always said that Mazda’s little roadster was always great at balancing the ‘his or hers’ act. Now there’s no need to take it to the CGI rink – I would definitely choose the blue one whereas some ladies will equally favor the ‘pinky’ version just as fast.
Besides, do notice that both have properly different mindsets. So, the blue one is the more aggressive version that shows how well the author’s past slammed widebody RX-7 project translates into a lowered and widened Miata. Plus, both of them not only have a cool stance and wide hips but also fashionable Rotiform ‘shoes.’ Only each vision caters to a different atmosphere.
So, the black/blue MX-5 gets contrasting gold/bronze aftermarket wheels, plus a more fleshed-out aerodynamic kit complete with a bonkers rear wing. Meanwhile, the pinky Miata drops the latter and rides on contemporary black, big-lipped Rotiforms. Thus, which one is your choice for our CGI hall pass? And could we possibly hope that both of them have a cool engine tucked under the ventilated hood to make the entire Mazda fan world proud of them, even if they are only wishful thinking?
