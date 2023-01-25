Brilliant, Playful Chevy SUV Ideation Sketch Ignites Body-on-Frame Blazer Desires

General Motors, just like many other big automakers focused on the North American region, is eagerly dropping passenger cars left and right to give customers even more crossovers, SUVs, and trucks – including the EV variety.
That means the Detroit company has an extensive roster of high-riding machines. And when there’s a big choice there is always some controversy. As such, people easily consider that Chevy, Buick, or GMC have both a few heroes as well as a bundle of ‘villains’ that do not allow them to live out their vintage revival fantasies.
Let us take Chevrolet and GMC for example, as Buick is unanimously panned by diehard GM enthusiasts for its bland family of 2023 crossovers (Encore GX and GX ST, Envision and Envision ST/Avenir, plus the Enclave and its Avenir variant). So, they have a sizeable roster of crossovers and SUVs to choose from. But the GMC side of things (Terrain, Acadia, Hummer EV SUV, Yukon & Yukon XL) is way safer than its Chevy counterpart.
This is because people usually do not frown on the Traverse, Tahoe, and Suburban. Instead, they reserve all their wrath toward the boring Trailblazer, Equinox, and Blazer treatments, frankly. Taken out of context, these three are either not so bad or simply too quirky for all tastes, given the Trax-style split headlight design. Alas, when thinking about GM’s heritage revolving around the Blazer nameplate – especially of the K5 variety – there is a logic behind all the major backlash.
Sure, General Motors has chosen its path. And whether people like it or not, it diverges significantly from the Jeep Wrangler, Toyota 4Runner, or the reinvented sixth-generation Ford Bronco off-road SUV lifestyle. Instead, GM has embraced sustainability and embarked both the Equinox and Blazer on the EV revolution boat. If so, why is it that GM Design Center doesn’t let sleeping dogs lie?
Just recently, the General Motors Design Center’s social media page had yet another enticing SUV idea, now coming from Dylan Schmidt, a Creative Designer at the Detroit company. And, of course, it sparked a major debate regarding its lineup full of odd crossover SUV creatures and devoid of even a singular response to the Wrangler/Bronco/4Runner pack! And, of course, this is not the first time we have seen fans asking for body-on-frame SUV ‘square-body’ reinventions of the K5 Blazer or two-door Tahoe variety.
Only this time the “bright and fun – ready for adventure” creation seen here (complete with removable panels) is a four-door SUV with coach-style rear doors and it seems more clearly directed at the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco crowd than anything else we have seen recently inside their Instagram reel. Well, too bad it’s just another darn case of wishful thinking because it would have easily gotten our CGI hall pass, otherwise!
