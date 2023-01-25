Virtual Lamborghini Miura Revival Feels Decidedly Ready for Some V12 Supercar Chicanery

The allure of exotic automotive shenanigans is so great that even Hollywood cannot stop itself from trying to deliver the thrills onto the silver screen.
Alas, while some might argue that the Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend movie is decidedly not worthy of the moniker, the same cannot be said about the company itself. Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., headquartered in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, was founded by local manufacturing magnate Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1963 due to a desire to create a GT sports car capable of fighting on equal footing with models from established brands, most notably Ferrari.
The company had a tumultuous fate over the years. First, it grew rapidly for a decade, but the 1973 financial crisis and oil shortage brought the first major hurdle, and Ferruccio even sold the company and went into retirement. Lamborghini then went bankrupt in 1978 and was taken out of receivership in 1984 by the Mimran brothers, who through heavy investments turned it around to nicely sell it to the Chrysler Corporation in 1987.
The latter again sold it to Malaysian and Indonesian investors in 1994 who finally divested its assets in 1998 to the Volkswagen Group. Under the proud and wise control of the premium division of Audi, Lambo again thrived and brought the brand into the modern era without even looking back in anger. Instead, the exotic supercar manufacturer took some wise decisions over the past years, and this led to 2022’s incredible record sales result that just shows how there are no challenging times for the uber-rich.
Especially when you have the feisty V10 Huracan, the collectible final series of the V12 Aventador, and the Urus super-SUV powerhouse, that is. Interestingly, there was also a limited-edition entry into the fold that not only looked towards the electrified future with its mid-engine hybrid powertrain (inspired by the Sian FKP 37) but also proudly glanced back into the glorious past – the Countach LPI 800-4.
Named after the original that had just turned 50 years old, this was an OEM revival unlike any other. And it was also a genuinely nice way to bridge the gap between the proud V12 past and the sustainable future, as starting in 2023 all new products introduced by Lamborghini will be electrified, which will eventually lead the path toward a fully electric zero-emissions lifestyle. Alas, not everyone might be happy about deserting the glorious ICE-powered past.
And some people might even want to take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here. So, meet Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who continues his Lambo dream ride periplus alongside HotCars and now cooks up “the return of the Lamborghini Miura.” Yep, that would be the legendary rear-mid-engine two-seater produced between 1966 and 1973 and designed by the iconic Marcello Gandini when at Bertone.
As per the news outlet’s commission, the pixel master devised this reinvented 2023 Lambo Miura concept to hit the right amount of wedge-shape supercar nostalgia and put the pedal to the metal with a powerful Lambo V12 as its high-revving heart. Interestingly, the ensemble envisions just one possible engine for the digital revival – Lambo Squadra Corse’s SCV12 mill. That one came to the motorsport show with no less than 830 ponies, and it would be entirely fitting for a potential, virtual Miura reintroduction.
However, I do sense an issue or two with this neat idea. As much as I would love to see a new Miura running around in a track-exclusive V12 configuration, it would simply be unfeasible for road car usage – even one as limited as a collectible might get. Plus, Lambo started on the electrification path with the Countach revival, and they would certainly not retcon that for a hypothetical Miura return. Instead, I think an even more evolved plug-in hybrid powertrain would be a lot more feasible and strategically sane, frankly.
What do you think, would this sleek and rather subtle unofficial proposal have any chance at collector glory like the Countach LPI 800-4 if it was made in the real world, as well? And if it remains just a figment of imagination, is this wishful thinking Lambo worthy of our traditional CGI hall pass, or not? If you want my two cents on the matter, this idea looks cool, indeed. But I am not sure the digital proportions allow enough space for a big V12 to fit in the back. Still, those louvers look great, and they would be even cooler if there was some electric actuation to make them disappear/retreat and allow a peek at the engine tucked behind them!!
