Virtual Alfa Romeo Luxury Cross-Sedan Promises Beauty, Heritage for Four People

The premium Italian automaker has started a soft revival recently, with full updates across the board. But here’s the issue – they still have major blank spaces to fill in.
Not long ago, the Stellantis division with an incredible history and rather dismal modern sales only had the Giulia compact executive sedan and Stelvio luxury crossover SUV to prop its deliveries around the world. Luckily, both had a thorough string of upgrades, with the latest coming just recently with subtle front fascia mods and lots of tech goodies to go along for the ride. And now we just wait for the Quadrifoglio variants to follow suit.
Plus, the company recently introduced a third model to the lineup, a fashionable and sporty compact crossover called Tonale. It brought with it an even bigger update of the Alfa Romeo styling and can even be had with Q4 all-wheel drive in a plug-in hybrid format to make sure it’s as sustainable as possible. Alas, some might consider it a bit too expensive – both in the United States and around other parts of the world. Well, no one really expected it to feature the same starting price as its American Dodge Hornet sibling, right?
At least all the commotion around the Alfa Romeo name has also brought the great news of an impending sports car that will properly pay tribute to the feisty history of the brand. And that certainly drew the attention of both real-world fans along with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. With the upcoming ‘supercar’ still a mystery, of course, even the latter focused on what comes next from the traditional SUV or saloon POV.
As such, some were eager to cook Tonale GTAs, others looked into the future of the next-gen Alfa Giulia, while a select few decided that an all-new, first-ever luxury crossover sedan might also be in order. Thus, cue the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media), who tipped us off to Ulises Morales’s fresh, luxurious Alfa Romeo ‘saloon’ attempt. And it’s certainly one for the digital age and unlike anything we have seen before from the OEM standpoint.
More to the point, it feels like the Italian answer to the recent S235 sixteenth-generation Toyota Crown that costs $39,950 in the United States and brings a very interesting paradigm change of CUV-saloon pace that might represent a good chance for traditional sedans to morph a little and survive the crossover, SUV, and truck assault. Alas, it is also much less of a cerebral interpretation, even if the pixel master’s mandate called for “SUV visibility + limousine inner space + 4 passengers in full comfort (…) without forgetting performance and (the) beautiful heritage behind the brand.”
