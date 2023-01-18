2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale for the U.S. Priced Higher Than a V8-Powered Dodge Charger

What do you call a Jeep Compass with Italian styling? Alfa Romeo revealed the Tonale in February 2022, nearly a year ago. Its badge-engineered cousin from Dodge followed suit in August 2022, and it’s now available to configure stateside from just under $30,000 sans destination.
For some reason or another, the Tonale will hit U.S. roads after the Hornet. The late rollout will undeniably hurt the Italian brand in the United States, where sales can only be described as abysmal. Fiat performed quite a bit worse, but Alfa Romeo did slump 30 percent year over year to 12,845 deliveries, including an example of the 4C sports car.
As if the Tonale couldn’t make things worse for Alfa Romeo’s presence in the United States, the compact-sized crossover is way too expensive. $42,995 is the sticker price for the most basic of specifications, which isn’t available to pre-order at press time. By comparison, the V8-engined Dodge Charger mentioned in the headline costs $42,780 for the R/T trim.
The Sprint will become available to order a bit later in the quarter. For the time being, prospective customers are presented with the mid-range Ti and range-topping Veloce. Originally expected to feature an ICE-only turbo as the base engine, the Tonale for North America comes exclusively as a plug-in hybrid. As a result, leasing the Tonale results in a $7,500 federal tax credit that drops the Sprint’s price to $35,495 sans the $1,595 freight.
Up front, you’ll find a 1.3-liter turbo four-cylinder lump that isn’t as powerful, torquey, and sophisticated as expected from an Alfa Romeo. But on the upside, the rear wheels are driven by a 90-kW electric motor powered by a 15.5-kWh battery. Originally believed to crank out 272 horsepower, the plug-in system actually makes 285 ponies on full song.
The Modenese automaker also expects in excess of 30 miles of zero-emission range based on the EPA’s combined test cycle, which means 48-plus kilometers before the high-voltage battery needs replenishing. Not bad for the segment, but not special enough to differentiate the Tonale from its compact-sized peers either. The slightly roomier Toyota RAV4 Prime, for example, is $42,340 and promises 42 miles (68 kilometers).
Estimated to begin deliveries this spring, the Tonale is rated at 320 miles (515 kilometers) with a full charge of the battery and a full tank of gas. Although equipment information isn’t available for the Sprint, we do know the Ti comes with plenty of standard kit, including adaptive LED headlights. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, 18-inch alloys, a wireless phone charger, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and 10.25-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment further need to be mentioned.
Stepping up to the Veloce means larger wheels, a dark-finished grille, perforated Alcantara for the seats, Alcantara on the dashboard, plus aluminum shift paddles and foot pedals. Regardless of trim level, the Tonale PHEV for the U.S.A. produces up to 350 pound-feet (475 Nm).
As if the Tonale couldn’t make things worse for Alfa Romeo’s presence in the United States, the compact-sized crossover is way too expensive. $42,995 is the sticker price for the most basic of specifications, which isn’t available to pre-order at press time. By comparison, the V8-engined Dodge Charger mentioned in the headline costs $42,780 for the R/T trim.
The Sprint will become available to order a bit later in the quarter. For the time being, prospective customers are presented with the mid-range Ti and range-topping Veloce. Originally expected to feature an ICE-only turbo as the base engine, the Tonale for North America comes exclusively as a plug-in hybrid. As a result, leasing the Tonale results in a $7,500 federal tax credit that drops the Sprint’s price to $35,495 sans the $1,595 freight.
Up front, you’ll find a 1.3-liter turbo four-cylinder lump that isn’t as powerful, torquey, and sophisticated as expected from an Alfa Romeo. But on the upside, the rear wheels are driven by a 90-kW electric motor powered by a 15.5-kWh battery. Originally believed to crank out 272 horsepower, the plug-in system actually makes 285 ponies on full song.
The Modenese automaker also expects in excess of 30 miles of zero-emission range based on the EPA’s combined test cycle, which means 48-plus kilometers before the high-voltage battery needs replenishing. Not bad for the segment, but not special enough to differentiate the Tonale from its compact-sized peers either. The slightly roomier Toyota RAV4 Prime, for example, is $42,340 and promises 42 miles (68 kilometers).
Estimated to begin deliveries this spring, the Tonale is rated at 320 miles (515 kilometers) with a full charge of the battery and a full tank of gas. Although equipment information isn’t available for the Sprint, we do know the Ti comes with plenty of standard kit, including adaptive LED headlights. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, 18-inch alloys, a wireless phone charger, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and 10.25-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment further need to be mentioned.
Stepping up to the Veloce means larger wheels, a dark-finished grille, perforated Alcantara for the seats, Alcantara on the dashboard, plus aluminum shift paddles and foot pedals. Regardless of trim level, the Tonale PHEV for the U.S.A. produces up to 350 pound-feet (475 Nm).