Alfa Romeo Spider Makes AI-Supported CGI Return, No Sign of an EV Lifestyle Yet

While we are still patiently waiting for the first Alfa Romeo supercar for more than a decade and a half – as the successor of the 8C Competizione – let us also remember the other sports car promise.
So, sometime during the first half of the year, the premium Italian automaker is set to bring us their first supercar in around 16 years. And no, it is not the stunning Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato, as that exquisite transformation from sedan to a one-off two-door was a lone-wolf effort from the design house for just one collector to enjoy.
Alas, that fabled supercar is not the only feisty promise made by Alfa Romeo as of late. Sometime during spring last year, the chief executive officer seemingly confirmed the iconic Alfa Romeo Spider convertible would finally return to market – albeit with a healthy half-decade window of opportunity. That way, if plans for the new EV did not go according to the set strategy, maybe it would be enough time for people to forget they ever mentioned its potential development.
Still, leave it to the dreamy realm of digital car content creators to make sure no one forgets about such pledges. So, here is the virtual automotive artist acting from behind the AI covers of the automotive.diffusion account on social media, who now switches to European sports car revivals from a long-running series of JDM-style, AI-assisted reinventions.
Just in case you do not remember them, they were of the all-new Toyota Celica GT, digital MR2 coupe and Spider, virtual Nissan Silvia ‘S16,’ sleek Honda Integra Coupe, and Mitsubishi Eclipse two-door variety. Now, though, as a new year full of CGI promises is already surging on the horizon, perhaps it is time to also focus on potential Old Continent goodies.
And the pixel master sets everything into the right yet slightly quirky (or downright creepy, it all depends on your POV regarding AI-based CGI automotive ‘art’) perspective by saying ‘Ciao!’ to the “new” Alfa Romeo Spider. Do note the asymmetrical front headlight treatment, though, as yet another statement that AI is still not on par with the human mind. The author does not seem to mind the slip-up, and perhaps nor should we.
After all, the proposal for another modern return of the Alfa Romeo Spider is quite compelling from all POVs. And especially the rear one will make all ICE devotees quite happy, as the ‘asymmetrical’ tailpipes clearly show there is no sign of the EV lifestyle just yet. By the way, as a reminder, the original Spider lived between 1966 and 1994, followed by the 1995 GTV & Spider series, as well as the modern 2006 Alfa Romeo Brera and Spider.
