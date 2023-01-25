Volvo XT90 Imagined As a Lone Survivor in the Premium Pickup Segment

More on this:

1 The Volvo EX90 Ain't So Pretty as a Pickup, Is It?

2 Volvo Unveils Flagship EX90 Electric SUV With up to 510 HP and 375 Miles of Range

3 Volvo XC60 6x6 and XC70 D5 Pickup Trucks Are Cool

4 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country Pickup Truck, a Rendering For the Urban Lumberjack

5 2015 Volvo XC90 Rendered as Pickup Truck from Your Nightmares