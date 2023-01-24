Dodge Virtually Brings Back the Iconic Magnum. Now It’s a Modern Electric SUV

Last summer, a tidal wave of blunt corner-office manager force hit Dodge’s ardent ICE fans with the news that Stellantis has decided a paradigm change is in order to fulfill their EV revolution dreams.
As such, incredulous ears have officially heard that 2023 was the final model year of production for the ICE-powered Dodge Charger sedan and Challenger coupe. Of course, fans and collectors alike would be allowed to celebrate the end of the age with no less than seven ‘Last Call’ special editions for both nameplates. Now, everyone is eagerly awaiting (and secretly afraid of) the springy moment when the final of these limited series will premiere during the Dodge Last Call festival held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 20th.
The end is near, but Dodge also hopes the future is bright. As such, back in August 2022, during the ubiquitous Dodge Speed Week, the company also introduced the eager audience to what comes next. That would be a production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept, a two-door coupe set on the STLA Large (aka Giorgio Evo) platform and featuring the novel Banshee EV powertrain.
The latter is said to come out on top of the ICE members of the “Brotherhood of Muscle,” aka the Hemi, Hellcat, and Redeye V8 variants, and will feature no less than nine levels of electron-sipping power. Naturally, the company has not wasted any time in showcasing the prototype just about everywhere, all the while slowly revealing more details about the new powertrain, including the ability to splurge from the base 455 hp option to no less than 1,320 ponies with the flagship 800-volt setup.
Of course, all this Dodge commotion attracted the attention of everyone, both in the real world, as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. And speaking of the latter, here is also Mridul Basist, a 22-year-old auto concept and design freelancer better known as bimbledesigns on social media, who continues his recent CGI-commissioned periplus alongside TopSpeed with a Mopar twist.
Remember the Dodge Magnum, that nameplate used back during the late 1970s and early 1980s both in North and South America with a two-door layout? Maybe not, but no self-respecting Mopar fan could forget about the Chrysler LX platform-based reinvention of the mid-2000s when the Magnum was revived as a full-size five-door performance station wagon that even had access to the Hemi goodies for a little bit of SRT-8 shenanigans.
Now the nameplate is back – albeit only in CGI – and takes the contemporary form of a modern crossover SUV. Of course, given all the Charger Daytona SRT concept design traits, this is obviously something motivated by the Banshee EV powertrain, so it is most likely the news outlet, and the pixel master even imagined it as a potential Tesla EV crossover killer.
