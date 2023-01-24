1991 Buick Estate Wagon Morphs Into an LS3 ‘Arcticmaster’ Ready for Any Wilderness

With global warming, we are on one side witnessing the disappearance of traditional stuff like the Christmas snow in some parts of the world and the often recurrence of way more extreme weather in others, on the other hand.
As such, it would be wise to be prepared for anything, right? And while ideas for a secure shelter that would help you survive anything may be too expensive, grabbing hold of an old vehicle and transforming it into a ‘survive anything’ rig may be a little more inviting. Especially for automotive enthusiasts who also love to tinker in the garage or hunt for the best aftermarket venue that would enable such a transformation.
As far as ideas for the vehicle and battle-hardened package, here is a thought from across the parallel universe of digital car content creators. Over there we find Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who has an extreme wishful thinking journey planned for this winter and his transformation could also bode well for ultimate survival fans.
As such, meet his ‘Arcticmaster,’ which is – quite obviously – an Arctic Trucks-inspired woodie-style station wagon! Yep, the incredulous smiles are more than well-deserved since his project is based on a 1991 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon “designed with the frozen wilderness in mind.” Back when the GM subsidiary was still making cars, not just boring CUVs (Encore, Encore GX, Envision, Enclave, and a couple of Avenirs), the Roadmaster traced its roots as far back as 1936.
The U.S. automaker built the series between 1936 and 1942, again from 1946 until 1958, and revived the nameplate for the final stint of 1991 to 1996. Naturally, the pixel master chose the latter because it would be cheaper to find, easier to build and modify, and there would be lots of affordable spare parts still lying around. Plus, the five-door Roadmaster Estate Wagon is as spacious as a modern minivan!
Back to the digital project, the CGI expert seems to have prepared his ‘Arcticmaster’ for anything, complete with bespoke fender flares to allow the use of “big balloon tires,” which would probably also constitute the “main attraction.” But the truth is there is much more to this virtual idea than it meets the eye, including Rotiform BKK aftermarket wheels, a bumper guard, a roof rack, skid plates, a “beefier suspension” setup, or a toolbox.
Additional lights are always welcomed when exploring roads untraveled (KC Lights in original-style yellow tint, of course) and the project is neatly tied up with a couple of final secrets. First, under the hood resides a ubiquitous LS3 V8 swap, of course. And, secondly, there is no need to freeze out in a tent because there’s also a cozy bed in the back of the Roadmaster Estate Wagon.
