2025 Chevy El Camino EV Compact Ute Revival Digitally Threatens Maverick’s Crown

General Motors, the largest of the Big Three Detroit automakers, has chosen an interesting path for some of its legendary nameplates. And that is valid especially when talking about Chevy.
Unlike Ford or Jeep, for example, the brand’s Blazer revival has nothing to do with the iconic K5 Blazer that was giving a two-door full-size SUV source of wonder to enthusiasts that back in the day did not want a Bronco, a Dodge Ramcharger, or a Cherokee. And the new Blazer, especially in SS EV form, does not go after the twin-turbo V6 Bronco Raptor or the V8-powered Jeep Wrangler 392.
But truth be told, no one really knows if this strategy will pay off in the long term. After all, the sales of Bronco and Wrangler are thriving, while diehard Chevy fans have nothing but discontent regarding the bland modern interpretation of the Blazer as a family-oriented CUV. Plus, both Ford and Jeep are also doing great in terms of derived pickup trucks, such as the Maverick unibody compact pickup or the mid-size Jeep Gladiator truck.
Interestingly, General Motors has also not dared oppose the new force of nature that led to the revival of the U.S. compact pickup truck segment. And, of course, we are not talking here about the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which, although arrived first in 2021 to signal the sector’s return to form, still lost the sales crown both that year and the next to the affordable, electrified Ford Maverick. Or are we?
Cue over to the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists where Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media, has decided to have a CGI go at imagining a modern, smaller El Camino… based on the original Hyundai Santa Cruz concept! Yep, that is quite a swing – but hopefully not also a miss.
Anyway, the CGI expert claims he has gotten a swanky “design proposal for Chevrolet’s future compact electric pickup set to debut in the next few months/years.” And he is not (again) talking about the 2023 Chevy Montana as the latter’s third generation already debuted in December 2022 in Brazil on the same GEM platform as the Chevy Tracker and as a much larger pickup truck with four doors instead of continuing along the same two-door coupe utility path as before.
Instead, the author now has dreamy visions of a potential Chevy EV pickup truck with just two doors. And it sure adopts a legendary nameplate, as this 2025 Chevrolet El Camino EV Ute pickup truck follows in the footsteps of the older and larger five generations that utilized the Biscayne B-body platform (1959-1960), Chevelle’s architecture (1964-1977 model years), and lastly, the renowned GM G-body setup. Alas, it is now also much smaller, a two (and a half)-door compact pickup truck with an EV powertrain inside the unibody construction and design cues borrowed from the Equinox and Silverado EV versions.
