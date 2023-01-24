Off-Road Ford Econoline Tremor Imagines an F-150 Adapting to E-Series #Vanlife

The lifestyle of living in a vehicle full or part-time has turned from something that you were once extremely ashamed of into a thing that is both fashionable and even planet-wise conscious, at times.
In the past, you would be living in your car or a trailer because you were either dirt broken or extremely poor. Now, with the advent of #vanlife and the tiny home movement, it’s both hip and sometimes extremely expensive to downsize or trailerize your lifestyle. And, sometimes, you cannot even get everywhere you want to.
So, people have to carefully choose their style. Some want tiny homes that can be moved with a little bit (or significant) effort in the hope of changing scenery at least once a year. Others hook up a big trailer to their pickup truck or put a camper on top of the bed and go out on overlanding adventures. But true #vanlifers will always make use of the most ‘mundane’ vehicle to fulfill their travel wishes.
As such, no wonder that it has become extremely fashionable to enjoy this type of living either all year long or at least a few days during regular vacations. And this, of course, has also attracted the attention of the imaginative realm of digital vehicle content creators. So, meet Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who continues to present us with hypothetical #vanlife transformations that are both very desirable and perhaps even doable.
Since the year started, this pixel master has been keeping his page light and tidy – basically fulfilling every wish, whether we are talking about two-door SUV creations (Ramcharger Hellcat, Bronco Lightning, Blazer ZR2, Bronco Tremor II), cheap or posh sporty station wagons (Biscayne Wagon, Camry Nightshade SW, Accord Wagon, S8 Avant, Stinger GT2 Wagon, Altima SW, GS F Wagon), saloons morphed into coupes or vice-versa, or vintage treatments like the Camaro SS Shooting Brake, Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk, and many more.
An interesting chapter focuses on minivans and #vanlife, though, as we have seen quirky stuff like a modern Honda Odyssey Type R or a vintage Dodge Grand Caravan SRT-10. Plus, just recently, the CGI expert has also turned the CGI brush on the ubiquitous boxy Blue Oval van, the E-Series. Aka Ford Club Wagon or the Econoline, this series of full-size vans has been around since the model year 1961, and they are still in production even today – albeit as a chassis-only model.
As such, the author thought that maybe it could be possible to adapt some of the latest features that make the F-150 so great onto the E-Series chassis. First, “a lot of y’all are gonna hate this,” aka the Ford Econoline Lightning (or ‘EconoLightning’ as someone dubbed it). Then, Jim continued the #vanlife grind and also CGI-produced the potentially perfect, hypothetical off-road-focused E-Series, the Ford Econoline Tremor.
