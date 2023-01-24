Aston Martin Valkyrie Speedster in Virtual Glass Magenta Looks Like a Cool One-Off

Just recently, after years of waiting, the first Mercedes-AMG One PHEV hypercar was delivered to its new home to fulfill the destiny of a Formula One-inspired limited-production sports car packing 1,063 electrified ponies.
That’s great news for the rest of the 275 reservation holders, of course. And maybe a sad moment for Aston Martin Valkyrie fans who had hoped their favorite F1-inspired hypercar would be first in everything. Alas, production has not even started yet on the two-door Targa top version, the Spider.
Meanwhile, the British automaker is keen on flaunting the (potentially) last of the Super GTs, the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate – which cleverly marks the end of the current V12 era for the flagship grand tourer with 759 horsepower on tap. Well, at least there are lots of ritzy folks – Manny Khoshbin included, if you care about such VIP cancans – who are happily expecting the birth of their Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider.
Plus, the company will celebrate its 110th anniversary this year, so limited edition cars are only natural for an exotic automaker. But what about potential one-offs based on the Valkyrie hybrid hypercar made in collaboration with Red Bull Racing Advanced Technologies (among others)? Well, if the real world is not going to give us something like this, leave it to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators to resolve the issue.
As such, meet Ghast, the self-taught virtual automotive artist better known as loveghvst on social media, who collaborated with fellow pixel master Calcium (aka calcium_3d) to create a hypothetical Aston Martin Valkyrie that might be the perfect one-off gift to a diehard affluent customer on the occasion of the company’s 110th celebrations. Oh, and since a hypercar needs to be as light as possible, now their digital creation has adopted the extreme ‘Speedster’ lifestyle without any CGI remorse.
Even better, there is also a bespoke two-tone livery complemented by the creation of an all-new virtual paintjob dubbed Glass Magenta. It also runs around the digital plains with lots of aerodynamic upgrades, the crazy 6.5-liter Aston Martin-Cosworth RA naturally aspirated V12 engine and proves it’s “no toy for a newbie to play with” by way of Michelin semi-slick tires.
Alas, maybe this is not the kind of speedster you had imagined driving on a warm, sunny afternoon along some canyon-carved roads. No worries, another pixel master has got you vintage-covered (sort of speak, since there is no protection against the elements aside from a tiny windshield!). As such, Sean Demetros of demetr0s_designs 3D fame continues with the “theme of modifying extremely rare classic vehicles.” So, here is his imagined, thoroughly stanced Bugatti Type 51! Yep, he just did that…
