Aston Martin Will Celebrate Its 110th Anniversary This Year, Limited Edition Car Incoming

Aston Martin is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year, and the British marque has just begun the party preparations. The official anniversary of Aston Martin is on January 15th, which will be this Sunday. Back in 1913, the two founders of the brand had formed a partnership that had the goal of making cars.
We are writing about Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, who were the founders of the Aston Martin brand. Both had a passion for racing, and they started out in a small workshop in London. The brand managed to preserve one of its oldest racing cars, the 1923 Razor Blade, and it is a part of the celebration in 2023 alongside the Valkyrie.
The Razor Blade made its mark on history with several speed records in its time, most of which were achieved at Brooklands in 1923. In that same year, Aston Martin made its racing debut with the TT1, which is now referred to as the "Green Pea," and the marque continues its racing heritage today in Formula 1, as well as with a history that has involved it in other forms of racing.
Just like most brands who have passed their centennial and are moving on to their 110th anniversary, Aston Martin has announced plans to launch and sell a special edition model this year. The model in question will be a new, and “strictly limited” model, which will be revealed later this year.
The Gaydon brand has already confirmed its presence at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, and the British Grand Prix. That last one was a given since the marque was already involved in the sport, so there was no way to miss the British GP, but one should expect a bit more from the brand at this year's edition.
It is important to note that 2023 also marks the 75th anniversary of the DB line-up from Aston Martin, so the marque might launch something to celebrate that, as well. The iconic DB5 is celebrating its 60th anniversary since its debut, while the Gaydon headquarters have been the home of Aston Martin for the last 20 years.
It will be interesting to see what the British marque will launch this year, and most bets are on a limited-edition sports car. Aston Martin might offer just 110 units, but we would not raise our hopes up to such a level.
Instead, it could be even more limited than that, especially if you consider the fact that the brand referred to a strictly limited model, which will be new, so something bespoke should be expected.
Most likely, and we are just speculating here, the model in question is probably made by the Q division of the brand, and it has been spoken for before it was even set on the drawing board.
