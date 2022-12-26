Aston Martin V12 Speedster Sounds Amazing Going Flat Out During 2022 Goodwood FoS

The V12 may be a dying breed in today’s automotive landscape. Aston Martin is one of the few automakers who continue to build V12s for their series-production vehicles, as well as limited-run models like the superb-looking V12 Speedster, which traces its roots back to the CC100 concept.
Only two examples of the CC100 were produced, both of them powered by the 6.0-liter (actually 5.9-liter) V12 that Aston Martin introduced when they were owned by the Ford Motor Company. The DBR1-inspired design study also rocks the VH platform introduced by the DB9, although the V12 Vanquish laid the groundwork for this vehicle architecture with its bonded aluminum composite chassis featuring a carbon-fiber backbone.
The CC100 uses a single-clutch automated manual, a transmission setup that’s often criticized for being too jerky in certain driving scenarios. Lamborghini made the mistake of using this design in the Aventador despite access to Volkswagen’s DSG and Porsche’s PDK dual-clutch gearbox. On the upside, the Aventador’s replacement will boast a DCT.
Pictured going flat out during the 2022 edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the V12 Speedster in the clip below is one of 88 examples produced by the British automaker from Gaydon. Inspired by the McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet multirole combat aircraft, the V12 Speedster could have sounded better had Aston Martin used a naturally-aspirated engine.
Internally referred to as AE31, the 5.2-liter unit was introduced in 2016 with the DB11, the first series-production car from Aston Martin to use the so-called Second Century platform. The biggest difference over the old VH? That would be the emphasis on stampings rather than extrusions.
The clean-slate V12 may not offer the aural pleasure of its Ford Duratec V6-inspired predecessor, but it’s pretty darn fine nonetheless. It also happens to be more powerful and torquier than its naturally-aspirated forerunner. Twin-scroll turbos and cylinder deactivation are featured, along with a wet-sump lubrication system optimized for high G force track use. The twin-turbo V8 that Aston Martin uses in certain models (think V8 Vantage) is a wet-sump affair as well, even though Mercedes-AMG could have sold the British automaker the dry-sump engine of the AMG GT.
Turning our attention back to the V12 Speedster, the starting price used to be 765,000 pounds sterling including value-added tax in March 2020. That’s 923,780 dollars at current exchange rates not accounting for inflation, which is a lot of money in comparison to the V12 Vantage.
The coupe-bodied sibling is approximately £285,000 or $344,150 at current exchange rates, and that’s a small price to pay for one hell of a last hurrah for the V12-powered Vantage. Although the AE31 won’t be discontinued anytime soon, its days are numbered due to emissions and fuel economy regulations.
Aston Martin intends to launch an EV in 2025, and by 2030, the entire lineup will feature electrified (hybrid and all-electric) powertrains. The electrification strategy further encompasses a target of net-zero carbon emissions from the British automaker's manufacturing facilities by 2030.
