First Look: World’s Only Aston Martin Triplex Penthouse, Which Comes With a Free Vulcan

That would be the three-story penthouse at the top of the building, occupying floors 63 thorough 65. It is, for now, the only Aston Martin triplex penthouse in the world, and it was recently detailed to the public by means of a companion book. When Aston Martin does real estate, it aims to elevate it to the level of high art, even with a touch of pretentiousness, so a companion book seems like the perfect introduction for an apartment priced at $59 million.
The penthouse is called Unique, as is the book in question. The book is actually an 80-page compendium of artworks from international artists, trying to tell the story of the Unique triplex penthouse through sculptures, paintings, poetry and music. Music, indeed, because the book is accompanied by an original score recorded by a ten-piece orchestra, accessible by scanning the QR code on the book. The Unique penthouse is so special that it has its own book and its own soundtrack.
“Art is intrinsically linked with the Aston Martin Residences,” German Coto, CEO of G7G Business Developments says. “The art book we’ve created contains exclusive images. It’s a permanent record inspired by the Unique penthouse, and we expect it to be an object of desire for those who appreciate the unrepeatable.”
The rest of the world can peruse a virtual copy of the book online and, at the same time, get an appreciation of the penthouse itself. The availability of the book marks the first time that Aston Martin is showing glimpses into the nearly-finished triplex penthouse. We already knew it would come with one of the 24 Aston Martin Vulcans ever produced, but now we get a chance to see parts of the place as well.
And what a place it is. Measuring a little under 20,000 square feet (1,858 square meters) and an additional 7,323 square feet (680 square meters) of private outdoor space, the penthouse is the stuff of real estate dreams. There are seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms in total, divided between the main area and a guest suite that takes up the entire third level. Amenities include two kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances, formal and informal dining rooms, fully-equipped gym, a spa with a steam and sauna room, a private pool, and staff quarters.
Furnishings and finishes are high-end: think all-marble floors and the finest Italian leathers, precious woods and rare stones, but also curated art and bespoke features, like the grand glass staircase in the triple-height foyer, whose handrail is inspired by the Aston Martin logo. Last time we covered the Aston Martin Residences, the developer was saying that certain finishes in the penthouse will be made only after the place secures a buyer, and they will have private consultations with Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman. After all, when you pay $59 million for a home in Miami, you will want to put your personal touch to it.
Aston Martin says that this is the “last remaining” Vulcan, personally specified by the same Reichman. It comes in white, with carbon ceramic brakes, and is valued at $3.2 million. The 7.0-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine develops 820 hp and 575 lb-ft (780 Nm) of torque, and is mated to a 6-speed sequential transmission. The Vulcan is not street legal and, unlike with the Bentley towers, the lucky (and rich) owner will not get a private elevator to take it all the way up to the penthouse. Bummer, it would have made gorgeous centerpiece.
Since the Vulcan is only track-legal, the owner will get access to a private track club and driving lessons, and whatever assistance they might need with it. They won’t be able to display it as a showpiece in their living room, but it’s the next best thing. An Aston Martin Club membership is included for every residence in the 66-story building.
