Aston Martin’s First Miami Skyscraper Is Pure Luxury, Boasts Superyacht Marina

Indulging in a sailing adventure on your own superyacht is one thing, but bringing it back to the marina right outside your luxury home is taking it to another level. This is just one of the many perks that residents of the Aston Martin Skyscraper are soon to enjoy, with the breathtaking construction now almost completed.
Expanding luxury vehicle design into real estate development seems only natural, especially for brands that have a rich history behind them. Porsche recently announced that it’s ready to build its first hotel, and Aston Martin has almost completed the construction of its state-of-the-art skyscraper - the company’s first real estate project.
Located in one of the most coveted areas in the world, the new building offers incredible views of Biscayne Bay, the Miami River and the city skyline. Developed in collaboration with G&G Business Developments, Aston Martin Residences is truly an epitome of sophistication. The uniquely-shaped building is divided into 66 floors, with studios, 1 to 5-room apartments and 391 penthouses.
At the top of the building, shared amenities unfold over 42,275 square feet, between the 52nd and 55th floor. A curated art gallery, a business center and movie theaters are just part of what the sky amenities have to offer, together with everything you could think of in terms of relaxation and wellness – fitness centers, a beauty salon, a meditation room and virtual golf. The infinity pool and sky bar and lounge on the 55th level are a given.
When they want to get their head out of the clouds, the residents can take to the sea. A 900-foot marina, with a 15-foot depth, offers direct access from the Atlantic. What better place to berth your private superyacht? Even if you don’t own one yet, you can just call a yacht when you feel like taking a short cruise - the Aston Martin Residences Butler Service is there to fulfill your most extravagant wishes.
This one-of-a-kind residence is already almost sold out, although the most exquisite offering of them all, the $50 million triple penthouse that includes an Aston Martin Vulcan supercar, is still available. Probably not for long, with construction set to be completed by 2022.
