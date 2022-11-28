Aston Martin Will Showcase Its Design Mastery With Luxurious Four-Story Home in Tokyo

Aston Martin announced a new partnership with Japanese luxury real estate leader Vibroa. The two parties will collaborate to build the first Asian home "designed by Aston Martin."
Vibroa is a Japanese concierge company committed to providing priceless experiences by offering access to fine products and services. It will work with the luxury British performance brand to create the Minami Aoyama.
Its home will be in the Omotesando area of Minami Aoyama, which is known as Tokyo's top-tier architectural and style center. One of the main drivers of this partnership is Aston Martin's goal of capitalizing on Japan's immense commercial potential and increasing customer demand.
How will Aston Martin contribute to this project? The home's exterior design is done by the company's designers, who will also develop the interior styling and furniture. They're going for a seamless and clean design outdoors, with a calm and relaxing space indoors.
The four-story building will come with various spaces, such as a wine cellar, automotive gallery, gym, and private spa, all of which will reflect the British brand's design principles while also incorporating elements related to Tokyo's vibrant culture. It also comes with a roof terrace boasting impressive views of Tokyo.
Aston Martin has collaborated on other real estate design projects, such as the Sylvan Rock private residential estate and Aston Martin Residences in Miami, which are already 97% sold out, even before the opening scheduled for next summer. The Tokyo home has also been sold to a private buyer and is supposed to be completed in November 2023.
Aston Martin's Regional President in Japan and South Korea, Greg Adams, said, "As Aston Martin grows in Japan, we are passionate about finding innovative ways to bring our ultra-luxury brand to life and resonate with local consumers. We are delighted to be working with VIBROA, helping create what we believe is a perfect home for an Aston Martin owner."
