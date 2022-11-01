After Almost 50 Years in Storage James Bond-Like DB5 Emerges As Project Car

A rare opportunity to own a completely intact project car presents itself in the form of this 1964 Aston Martin DB5; an iconic model that helped perpetuate the legacy of the legendary British car company.
Upon reviewing the extensive collection of photos on the RM Sothebys auction site, one can see the classic DB5 is impressively whole. While it exhibits the normal wear and tear of an automobile of this vintage, it does not appear to have any insurmountable problems.
As far as the body is concerned, it was repainted in 1975 in the original California Sage tone, but keep in mind that was almost fifty years ago so, oxidation has taken hold and a second repaint is in order to bring it back to factory condition. Bodywork would be minimal with just some front end work and dings needing to be addressed. The glass is also in remarkable shape with no evidence of breaks.
The original Fawn interior shows its age with well worn leather seats and carpeting but, again everything is present. The dash and accompanying gauges and door panels appear to be in remarkable condition. The headliner needs some attention and will likely need to be replaced rather than repaired.
The chrome bumpers show significant damage and will need some attention while the other chrome accents appear to just need a chromium dip. The spoked-wheels show their years as well however, with a little work they can be revived to like-new condition.
As for the power behind this DB5, there is no description of the condition of the 4.0-liter, 283-horsepower triple-SU-fed, straight-six engine, the pictures indicate it will need some work. Missing ignition wires and a variety of cooling hoses reveal it may not be operable. The actual mileage is in question as the odometer is said to have been replaced prior to the car being stored away in the mid 70s.
Despite its appearance, this rare project maintains all matching numbers and is not too far from being the envy of any car enthusiasts collection. It is offered through RM Sotheby's auction at the Marlborough House in London on November 5th and expects to command upwards of $575,000 (580,000 euro).
