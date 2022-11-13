DB4: The First Aston Martin Built in Newport Pagnell

Prior to Aston Martin Lagonda moving its headquarters and production facility to Gaydon, the British automaker’s home was Newport Pagnell. Over 13,300 vehicles were hand-built there since the 1950s, ranging from the DB4 that paved the way for the magnificent DB5 to the V12 Vanquish featured in Die Another Day. The V12-engined grand tourer also served as the basis for the VH platform of the DB9, a bonded aluminum chassis that would be replaced by the Second Century platform of the DB11 in 2016.