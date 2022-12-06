Aston Martin and Bowmore Created an Exquisite Limited-Edition Whisky Bottle Worth $75,000

Initiated in November 2019 with the promise of delivering “an exclusive series of outstanding products and experiences,” the partnership between Aston Martin Lagonda and Scottish whisky distillery Bowmore has given new fruit - a limited-edition bottle of scotch worthy of installation in an art museum.
The sleek spirit bottle you see here is an art object whose design harmoniously blends natural and man-made contours and shapes. It reminisces British-Indian sculptor Anish Kapoor’s famed Cloud Gate in Chicago’s Millennium Park and was created through a combination of computer-aided design, 3D printing, and clay modeling.
Baptized ARC-52, the scotch bottle balances on two points, which makes it appear weightless. “This striking creation celebrates the very definition of balance; a point in time where past meets present; where function meets style and where character is intensified,” Bowmore explains.
“Bringing together the deeply intriguing spirit of Bowmore and the ground-breaking visionary style of Aston Martin, true synergy is created to realize spectacular innovations with the capacity to redefine perspectives and perceptions,” the company further says on its website.
Limited to just 100 units, these unique whiskey bottles are divided into two parts: the glass carafe that holds the spirit and a sleek aluminum cap featuring a magnetic opener. The invisible, high-tech lock is, obviously, inspired by how Aston Martin’s cars unlock at the wave of a key fob.
The luxury British sports car manufacturer’s contribution to the bottle’s design doesn’t stop here, though. The naturally flowing lines of the bottle’s tapered glass and metal make you think of Aston Martin’s car designs, such as the DB5 or Vanquish models.
As for the liquid contained within, that’s 52-year-old Bowmore whisky (hence, the name). The liquid rested for over half a century in two different types of casks, an American oak Hogshead and a Butt made of European oak, in Bowmore’s distillery in Islay, Scotland. Equal portions of the two were then combined and poured into these bottles.
As mentioned, only 100 bottles will be made available for purchase, fifty in 2022 and fifty in 2023. The bad news is that, much like the British brand’s Valkyrie hypercar, the Bowmore ARC-52 is a high-end product that is not accessible to the average Joe. One such fine scotch bottle costs no less than $75,000, so we can say that it was rather conceived as an attention-grabber, a statement product meant to attract buyers to other items in the line.
