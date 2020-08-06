Aston Martin Class in a Glass: Black Bowmore DB5 1964 Blends Whisky and Piston

The Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky distillery is said to be among the oldest in Scotland, located since way back in 1779 on the South Eastern shore of Loch Indaal, Isle of Islay, the Inner Hebrides. Aston Martin is not equally old, founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford in London. But as far as pedigree goes, the two seem on par in their respective market segments.
While drinking and driving clearly never mix – and we advise everyone to have a glass after being of drinking age and only after putting the car keys in their usual resting place – Aston Martin and Bowmore decided it was high time to showcase the first fruit of their previously announced collaboration.
And they might have decided to also share a toast for Tobias Moers, the new Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda starting this very month and the company’s newest member of the board of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC.
Anyways, the new creation from Bowmore and Aston Martin is called “Black Bowmore DB5 1964.” The idea behind it is that both have equal rights to the bottle – the famed whisky shares the same space with an authentic Aston Martin DB5 piston.
Seriously, they blended a single malt with a car part. You may judge the originality of the concept for yourself but should remember we have seen Harley-Davidson parts in gin way before this. The two partners have decided the Black Bowmore DB5 1964 should become a collector’s item, so they are producing just 25 bottles.
Honestly, this might have to do with the fact that genuine DB5 parts are not just lying around everywhere. Also, the year of 1964 is said to be of utmost importance for both companies and therefore it is being featured here.
Back in 1964 the Bowmore distillery was entering its modern age – the company received its new boiler that marked the tipping point of abandoning coal fires in favor of steam for the process of heating the stills. The first new distillation attributed to the new machine introduced the original Black Bowmore on November 5th, 1964.
At Aston Martin, the same year marked the start of the iconic collaboration between the DB5 and one famous 007 secret agent (aka Bond, James Bond) in the movie Goldfinger. The Black Bowmore DB5 1964 is just the first product in a series planned by the two companies and it will become available starting late fall at a price of £50,000 (a little over $65,743).
And they might have decided to also share a toast for Tobias Moers, the new Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda starting this very month and the company’s newest member of the board of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC.
Anyways, the new creation from Bowmore and Aston Martin is called “Black Bowmore DB5 1964.” The idea behind it is that both have equal rights to the bottle – the famed whisky shares the same space with an authentic Aston Martin DB5 piston.
Seriously, they blended a single malt with a car part. You may judge the originality of the concept for yourself but should remember we have seen Harley-Davidson parts in gin way before this. The two partners have decided the Black Bowmore DB5 1964 should become a collector’s item, so they are producing just 25 bottles.
Honestly, this might have to do with the fact that genuine DB5 parts are not just lying around everywhere. Also, the year of 1964 is said to be of utmost importance for both companies and therefore it is being featured here.
Back in 1964 the Bowmore distillery was entering its modern age – the company received its new boiler that marked the tipping point of abandoning coal fires in favor of steam for the process of heating the stills. The first new distillation attributed to the new machine introduced the original Black Bowmore on November 5th, 1964.
At Aston Martin, the same year marked the start of the iconic collaboration between the DB5 and one famous 007 secret agent (aka Bond, James Bond) in the movie Goldfinger. The Black Bowmore DB5 1964 is just the first product in a series planned by the two companies and it will become available starting late fall at a price of £50,000 (a little over $65,743).
Two icons reimagined.— Aston Martin (@astonmartin) August 5, 2020
Aston Martin and @Bowmore Whisky: a celebration of time.
Launching tomorrow.#AstonMartin #Bowmore #LiveExceptional pic.twitter.com/roPARvrVns