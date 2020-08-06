Aston Martin Class in a Glass: Black Bowmore DB5 1964 Blends Whisky and Piston

The Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky distillery is said to be among the oldest in Scotland, located since way back in 1779 on the South Eastern shore of Loch Indaal, Isle of Islay, the Inner Hebrides. Aston Martin is not equally old, founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford in London. But as far as pedigree goes, the two seem on par in their respective market segments.

50 photos