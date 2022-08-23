Bentley and The Macallan Unveil Intriguing Design for Horizon Scotch Bottle

Though the collaboration between a car maker and a distillery might seem like an inappropriate fit, considering it’s never a good idea to drink and drive, the two worlds seem to collide in other, more creative ways. This time is about the partnership between Bentley Motors and The Macallan, and the fruit of their collaboration is a limited-edition single malt whisky baptized Horizon.
Actually, what the British whisky maker and Bentley have revealed is the unique design of the prototype for the new The Macallan Horizon, as the master whisky maker Kirsteen Campbell is still working on the actual liquid.
The details of the bottle design are intriguing, to say the least. It’s an innovative decanter centered around a 180-degree twist that has been designed to lie horizontally instead of vertically and completely lacks a standing base.
As a true embodiment of the two brands’ commitment to sustainability and their pursuit for a better future, the bottle was made using six “upcycled, repurposed, and ethically sourced” materials. This is a nod to The Macallan’s Six Pillars of identity: spiritual home, curiously small stills, finest cut, exceptional oak casks, natural color, and peerless spirit.
Consequently, they used recycled copper taken from disused stills in The Macallan’s former distillery, aluminum recovered from the manufacturing of Bentley’s Continental GT, Flying Spur, and Bentayga, as well as recycled wood and glass from both brands.
Jaume Ferras, Global Creative Director for The Macallan, describes the Horizon as one of “the most ground-breaking projects we have embarked on in our 200-year history.”
“Working with Bentley Motors has inspired us to see things differently. In the whisky world, everything is upright, such as our stills and our bottles. When we looked at the horizontal direction pursued by Bentley Motors as part of the automotive industry, it made us consider if and how we could adapt this format for whisky, which ultimately requires to be poured,” he further commented.
As it turns out, both the ground-breaking design of the bottle and the spirit it will be holding were inspired by a visit to the Bentley headquarters in Crewe, England.
Bentley and The Macallan entered this global brand partnership in July 2021, driven by a joint dedication to sustainability, craftsmanship, and innovation. The Macallan Horizon is designed to embody these principles and is due to be out in the summer of 2023.
