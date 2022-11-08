autoevolution
AMB 001 Pro Is the $149K Track-Only Hyperbike From Aston Martin and Brough Superior
Aston Martin hits the racetrack in style with a circuit-only high-performance superbike, courtesy of the Brough Superior partnership. Revealed today in Italy, at the Esposizione Internazionale del Ciclo, Motociclo, Accessori Show in Milan, the motorcycle features the 60,8 CID (997 ccs) two-cylinder engine with 222 bhp (225 ps).

Derived from the AMB 001 – the first-ever Aston Martin motorcycle – the new racer (AMB 001 Pro) takes its predecessor's performance and super tech specs to track level. Designed by the iconic British carmaker and engineered by Brough Superior Motorcycles, the AMB 001 Pro is an 88-unit edition drawing inspiration from the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro car.

Just as the LeMans racer, the motorbike revealed today takes the Aston Martin brand to the "hyper" realm of automotive performance. At just under 400 lbs., the AMB 001 Pro is a pure hyperbike with a bhp/ton index of 1,269.

That amount of power-to-weight is similar to what the Formula One Astons can brag about, and now their latest two-wheeled creation joins the select club. And the French company that created the mechanicals of AMB 001 and AMB 001 Pro is holding their achievement very high.

"We are particularly proud of the new engine type, with a crankcase fully machined from solid billet aluminum, which is a unique feature for a production motorcycle. With the marked increase in power, this takes AMB 001 Pro into the hyperbike sector." (Thierry Henriette, Chief Executive Officer of Brough Superior)

The engine is CNC-carved from a single block of aluminum, thus receiving the required structural stiffness to withstand the V-twin's high-power outputs. Wet cylinder liners improve engine cooling – this is one secret behind the massive amounts of power delivered from the water-cooled pair of pistons. A six-speed gearbox sends power through the hydraulic multi-plate oil-bath APTC slipper clutch.

Because it is so robust, the structural engine plays an active part in the frame's strength. Like the powerplant, the motorcycle's chassis and front and rear suspensions are also made of CNC-machined aluminum. Add the carbon fiber body and wheels (ten-spoke on the front, solid disc for the driving rear), and the lightweight recipe is complete. The AMB 001 Pro sits on the 120/70 ZR17 front tire and a 200/55 ZR17 rear rubber. Brake force is applied on the dual 320mm front discs by two four-piston radial calipers and a single two-piston caliper on the 230mm disc at the back.

The engineers also played with aerodynamics on the cut-throat two-wheeled Aston. A front spoiler and side wings push the bike down at high speeds. The front cowl air blade (integrated into the body) forces air over the rider's body in a "tunnel effect" flow. The oversized air intake directs wind streams into the cowl and upward through the dynamic windshield. With its air blade stabilizer design, the rear fin keeps the back end as free-flowing as the front.

"It's a beautifully simple formula. Form plus technology equals performance. The rider is part of this moving sculpture and will literally feel as though they are part of the track when laying atop the AMB 001 Pro." (Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin)

The AMB 001 Pro comes in one trim level (a small wonder for a track-destined vehicle) with Verdant Jade and carbon fiber livery. The engine and suspensions are covered in black protective Cerakote coating, contrasting the Photon Lime accents. As a bonus of cosmetic excellence, the "extreme performance" motorcycle sports Aston Martin's "lacewing" signature badge. Chemically imprinted, the aluminum threads are just 70 microns thick (0.0027 inches). Three such strings combined are almost as thick as human hair for a more material comparison.

Just 88 units of the high-adrenaline track-restricted Aston Martin Brough 001 Pro Motorcycle will be hand-built in France. The start of deliveries is planned for the last trimester of 2023, with a starting price of 148,900 euros ($148,885,11 on the launching date currency exchange). The manufacturers did not disclose the motorcycle's performances.

