Damon Will Be Attending EICMA With Its Groundbreaking Hyperfighter Colossus E-Motorcycle

Damon Motors is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company has captivated the motorcycling world with Hyperdrive, its proprietary electric powertrain. It's the world's first monocoque-constructed, multi-variant electric powertrain platform, which also enables Damon to create new models that share 85% of the parts from sibling models.
As the world adopts more electrified vehicles, the company stands out with award-winning innovation and groundbreaking technologies. Damon's mission is to cause a paradigm shift for safer, smarter motorcycling.
The motorcycle industry is the 2nd worst emitter of greenhouse gas emissions, as over 160 million motorcycles are produced annually. Moreover, according to a report from Ian Savage at Northwestern University, motorcycle accidents account for 212 deaths per one billion passenger miles, compared with cars at just seven. These were the main factors that led to Damon's inception.
The EV manufacturer currently has two models on offer – Hypersport and Hyperfighter. Damon's breed of bikes is ready to disrupt the combustion two-wheeler market and lead it toward a sustainable future.
The Hyperfighter is a naked sport bike, and its Colossus version is the top-of-the-line model. It has 200 ps and can reach a top speed of 170 mph (274 kph). It does 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) in less than 3 seconds. Damon did not sacrifice range, as the e-motorcycle can run for about 146 miles (235 km). It also features never-before-seen technology advancements - CoPilot is an advanced warning system that scans your surroundings, and Shift is a system that transforms your riding position between sport and commuter modes while in motion. It stands out from other Damon models by having an Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes.
EICMA 2022, a significant annual trade show in Milan, Italy.
Jay Giraud, the CEO and co-founder of Damon, said, “The HyperFighter Colossus is a motorcycle unlike any other and we’re beyond excited to head to Europe and show EICMA attendees that this bike definitely lives up to the hype.” He also added, “As impressive as the HyperFighter Colossus looks in photos, seeing it in person is a gamechanger.”
If you'd like to see the Hyperfighter Colossus close and personal, EICMA 2022 is the perfect opportunity. This year, the event starts on November 8 and will last until November 13. Damon's team will also be there to answer any of your curiosities.
Preparations are underway for 2023 deliveries. To scale its manufacturing, Damon has leased a 108,000 square feet (10,033 square meters) facility in Vancouver, Canada. More than 3500 customers are waiting for their orders, of which 25% are from California. Using its advanced 5G connected, sensor-enabled, self-learning system, Damon intends to provide OTA (over-the-air) updates to its motorcycles to ensure maximum safety and efficiency. By 2030, the company plans to reduce accident rates.
As the world adopts more electrified vehicles, the company stands out with award-winning innovation and groundbreaking technologies. Damon's mission is to cause a paradigm shift for safer, smarter motorcycling.
The motorcycle industry is the 2nd worst emitter of greenhouse gas emissions, as over 160 million motorcycles are produced annually. Moreover, according to a report from Ian Savage at Northwestern University, motorcycle accidents account for 212 deaths per one billion passenger miles, compared with cars at just seven. These were the main factors that led to Damon's inception.
The EV manufacturer currently has two models on offer – Hypersport and Hyperfighter. Damon's breed of bikes is ready to disrupt the combustion two-wheeler market and lead it toward a sustainable future.
The Hyperfighter is a naked sport bike, and its Colossus version is the top-of-the-line model. It has 200 ps and can reach a top speed of 170 mph (274 kph). It does 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) in less than 3 seconds. Damon did not sacrifice range, as the e-motorcycle can run for about 146 miles (235 km). It also features never-before-seen technology advancements - CoPilot is an advanced warning system that scans your surroundings, and Shift is a system that transforms your riding position between sport and commuter modes while in motion. It stands out from other Damon models by having an Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes.
EICMA 2022, a significant annual trade show in Milan, Italy.
Jay Giraud, the CEO and co-founder of Damon, said, “The HyperFighter Colossus is a motorcycle unlike any other and we’re beyond excited to head to Europe and show EICMA attendees that this bike definitely lives up to the hype.” He also added, “As impressive as the HyperFighter Colossus looks in photos, seeing it in person is a gamechanger.”
If you'd like to see the Hyperfighter Colossus close and personal, EICMA 2022 is the perfect opportunity. This year, the event starts on November 8 and will last until November 13. Damon's team will also be there to answer any of your curiosities.
Preparations are underway for 2023 deliveries. To scale its manufacturing, Damon has leased a 108,000 square feet (10,033 square meters) facility in Vancouver, Canada. More than 3500 customers are waiting for their orders, of which 25% are from California. Using its advanced 5G connected, sensor-enabled, self-learning system, Damon intends to provide OTA (over-the-air) updates to its motorcycles to ensure maximum safety and efficiency. By 2030, the company plans to reduce accident rates.