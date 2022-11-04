Bugatti Crams Satellite Technology in Their Customizable Car-Inspired Champagne Bottle

Bugatti brings out high-class, high-tech celebratory accessories for its luxurious hypercars. The Champagne Carbon gets a space-tech upgrade with the launch of the tailor-made bottle, Frenchly named “La Bouteille Sur Mesure.” The literal translation is “bottle to-measure,” a fifteen-liter (a fluid ounce short of four gallons) Formula One-sized all-carbon fiber container.
The bottle is kept in a climate-controlled environment of extreme accuracy to protect the refined drink inside. “Extreme accuracy” might not best describe the level of high-tech for the casing. Still, it suffices to say that the buyers of this Bugatti collectible can opt for the automatic solid-state thermodynamic cooling cell. Usually this technology is commonly found in satellites, and no less than fourteen fans circulate air to maintain the perfect temperature around the bottle.
“La Bouteille Sur Mesure” is a continuation of the one-of-one “La Bouteille Noire” from one year ago. If you forgot, that was a fifteen-liter Champagne Carbon vintage bottle encased in a Bugatti La Voiture Noire-inspired crate. Made from 314 individual sheets of pre-impregnated carbon fiber – the very fabric of the VW-owned French hypercars – the original case took 150 hours to manufacture.
Bugatti now diversifies that concept and offers the possibility to personalize each bottle in myriad ways (see the video at the bottom). With design elements reminiscent of the Mistral, Bolide, Divo, and Chiron, buyers can capture the core of iconic Bugatti vehicles in their tailor-made champagne bottles and cases.
In line with the carmaker tradition, the novelty drinks package presents the world’s first photoluminescent forged carbon fiber bottle. This, along with many other features, is available in the configurator that will detail the collectible (and drinkable) accesory with just as much accuracy as the “Sur Mesure” customization option for Bugatti automobiles.
The Bugatti experience is a two-people affair, at most, since the cars only have two seats. Now there is a complimentary joy to be spread among a broader company. “More than simply a champagne, we wanted to create a truly unique lifestyle experience, which is what ‘La Bouteille Sur Mesure’ delivers. Normally shared between two people at any one time, the Bugatti experience, reimagined, can now be shared amongst many in the same moment, as ‘La Bouteille Sur Mesure’ pours up to 150 glasses of our house’s finest vintage champagnes, with a bespoke Bugatti inspired sculptural masterpiece center stage.” Alexandre Mea, CEO at Champagne Carbon.
Despite being at the forefront of advanced technological automobile development, Bugatti keeps a very conservative safety policy. The hypercar manufacturer takes no shortcuts about safety, and driver caution is highly recommended: drink after driving and do both responsibly.
“La Bouteille Sur Mesure” is a continuation of the one-of-one “La Bouteille Noire” from one year ago. If you forgot, that was a fifteen-liter Champagne Carbon vintage bottle encased in a Bugatti La Voiture Noire-inspired crate. Made from 314 individual sheets of pre-impregnated carbon fiber – the very fabric of the VW-owned French hypercars – the original case took 150 hours to manufacture.
Bugatti now diversifies that concept and offers the possibility to personalize each bottle in myriad ways (see the video at the bottom). With design elements reminiscent of the Mistral, Bolide, Divo, and Chiron, buyers can capture the core of iconic Bugatti vehicles in their tailor-made champagne bottles and cases.
In line with the carmaker tradition, the novelty drinks package presents the world’s first photoluminescent forged carbon fiber bottle. This, along with many other features, is available in the configurator that will detail the collectible (and drinkable) accesory with just as much accuracy as the “Sur Mesure” customization option for Bugatti automobiles.
The Bugatti experience is a two-people affair, at most, since the cars only have two seats. Now there is a complimentary joy to be spread among a broader company. “More than simply a champagne, we wanted to create a truly unique lifestyle experience, which is what ‘La Bouteille Sur Mesure’ delivers. Normally shared between two people at any one time, the Bugatti experience, reimagined, can now be shared amongst many in the same moment, as ‘La Bouteille Sur Mesure’ pours up to 150 glasses of our house’s finest vintage champagnes, with a bespoke Bugatti inspired sculptural masterpiece center stage.” Alexandre Mea, CEO at Champagne Carbon.
Despite being at the forefront of advanced technological automobile development, Bugatti keeps a very conservative safety policy. The hypercar manufacturer takes no shortcuts about safety, and driver caution is highly recommended: drink after driving and do both responsibly.