2023 Triumph Speed Triple 765 Boasts More Powerful Engine, Improved Handling, Better Tech

Running a 13.25:1 compression ratio, the 12-valve mill develops 130 ps (128 hp) in the RS and Moto2 Edition. The maximum engine speeds listed by Triumph are 11,500 revolutions per minute for the R and 12,000 revolutions per minute for the RS and Moto2 Edition. As for torque, all three variants crank out 80 Nm (59 lb-ft) at 9,500 revolutions per minute.The upgraded oily bits are derived from the Moto2 race engine program. Triumph also promises better acceleration and improved responsiveness. A freer-flowing exhaust and silencer also need to be mentioned, along with revised gearing and final drive, as well as the track-ready Triumph Shift Assist up-and-down quickshifter fitted to all variants of the revised range.When it comes to riding, the Speed Triple 765 enters 2023 with a revised geometry for the RS and Moto2 Edition, plus the high-performance Brembo Stylema brakes. Fully adjustable suspension is featured as well, together with enhanced high-speed stability from the gullwing swingarm.The no-nonsense Moto2 Edition further sweetens the deal with performance-tuned suspension componentry supplied by Ohlins and clip-on handlebars. The R and RS are both rocking slightly wider handlebars.Not only does it feature a more commanding riding position, but the Street Triple 765 R also delivers in the exterior design department with more aggressive bodywork. The Street Triple 765 RS can be considered the high-performance sibling of the R, whereas the Moto2 Edition is a limited-run variant with carbon-fiber bodywork and an individually numbered top yoke mark. Limited to two race-inspired color schemes, the Speed Triple 765 Moto2 Edition will be produced to the tune of 765 units worldwide.