2023 Triumph Speed Triple 765 Boasts More Powerful Engine, Improved Handling, Better Tech

Founded in 1983, Triumph Motorcycles rolled out its critically acclaimed Street Triple lineup of nakeds in 2007. The inline-three lump received a power bump for 2023, now packing 120 ps (118 hp) in the R.
Running a 13.25:1 compression ratio, the 12-valve mill develops 130 ps (128 hp) in the RS and Moto2 Edition. The maximum engine speeds listed by Triumph are 11,500 revolutions per minute for the R and 12,000 revolutions per minute for the RS and Moto2 Edition. As for torque, all three variants crank out 80 Nm (59 lb-ft) at 9,500 revolutions per minute.
The upgraded oily bits are derived from the Moto2 race engine program. Triumph also promises better acceleration and improved responsiveness. A freer-flowing exhaust and silencer also need to be mentioned, along with revised gearing and final drive, as well as the track-ready Triumph Shift Assist up-and-down quickshifter fitted to all variants of the revised range.
When it comes to riding, the Speed Triple 765 enters 2023 with a revised geometry for the RS and Moto2 Edition, plus the high-performance Brembo Stylema brakes. Fully adjustable suspension is featured as well, together with enhanced high-speed stability from the gullwing swingarm.
The no-nonsense Moto2 Edition further sweetens the deal with performance-tuned suspension componentry supplied by Ohlins and clip-on handlebars. The R and RS are both rocking slightly wider handlebars.
Not only does it feature a more commanding riding position, but the Street Triple 765 R also delivers in the exterior design department with more aggressive bodywork. The Street Triple 765 RS can be considered the high-performance sibling of the R, whereas the Moto2 Edition is a limited-run variant with carbon-fiber bodywork and an individually numbered top yoke mark. Limited to two race-inspired color schemes, the Speed Triple 765 Moto2 Edition will be produced to the tune of 765 units worldwide.
