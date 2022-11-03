1968 Mustang Fastback Was This Close to Getting a High-End Restoration, Missed Its Chance

Ford’s Mustang is currently one of the most desirable projects in the restoration business, but there are moments when even a very intriguing candidate misses its chance.
This is precisely the case with this 1968 fastback, as the Mustang was purchased with restoration in mind but has otherwise been sitting ever since.
eBay seller sschevyguy says the Mustang never entered the restoration process it deserves pretty much because they are now trying to overhaul another pony, and this is why they decided to list the car online.
As you can see in the provided images, the Mustang doesn’t come in the best shape, with the typical rust taking its toll in terms of metal. You should closely inspect the floors and the trunk, as they most often fail victim to the invasion of rust, but otherwise, the chassis is believed to be strong with no major issues whatsoever.
Unfortunately, the car no longer comes with the original engine under the hood.
This Mustang rolled off the assembly lines with a 289 (4.7-liter) unit in charge of putting the wheels in motion, but this particular engine is long gone now. The owner says the car sells with a 351 (5.7-liter) V8, obviously donated by another Mustang.
Worth knowing that a 351 wasn’t offered in 1968, so most likely, the engine was pulled from an earlier Mustang. We’re being told the V8 turns over easily, but on the other hand, it does not start or drive.
It’s hard to tell how original and complete the Mustang continues to be, so if you’re interested in the car, the best thing you can do is to pay a visit to the owner in Topeka, Kansas, and check out the pony in person.
The bidding for the car is currently underway, and while the top offer is now at $6,400, the reserve is still in place.
