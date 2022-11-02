Barn-Found 1966 Mustang Has the Best Package, All-Original, Unrestored, Unmolested

The Mustang is currently one very desirable classic not only in the States but also all over the world, as the legacy of the pony in the automotive culture is something that can’t be questioned.
Mustang projects are therefore pretty popular these days, but someone on eBay has something you rarely get to see.
It’s an all-original, unrestored, unmolested, and very solid Mustang that’s ready for the road. As unusual as this may sound, the 1966 Ford Mustang still flexes this impressive shape despite spending many years in a barn, so it’s pretty clear the storage conditions have been just right, to say the least.
The metal is nearly as solid as it gets, with eBay seller mikenteri claiming that the Mustang only exhibits three tiny spots of rust bubbles. Otherwise, the paint does show its age, but with a few fixes, it should make the Mustang shine bright like a diamond once again.
As for what’s hiding under the hood, this Mustang comes with something that could make some people walk away. The engine in charge of getting the car moving is a six-cylinder – the owner claims it’s a 250, but most likely, this is just an error, as the straight-six on the 1966 Mustang was a 200 (3.3-liter) rated at 120 horsepower.
The engine runs and drives just right, so the Mustang is ready for the road. It doesn’t seem to require anything else than minor TLC, so in many ways, this is a rare gem whose place is in a heated garage, away from everything that could alter its legacy.
Unsurprisingly, despite coming with a six-cylinder engine, the car won’t sell for cheap. The owner is ready to let the pony go for $12,500, but on the other hand, the Make Offer button has also been enabled, just in case other potential buyers are interested in a different deal.
