1968 Ford Mustang Spends 15 Years in a Container, 15 More Years in a Garage, Survives

31 Oct 2022, 05:37 UTC ·
Cars left in storage for decades typically end up struggling with all kinds of problems, most of them affecting the condition of the metal and the engine under the hood.
This happens for obvious reasons. The storage conditions aren’t always the best, and the invasion of rust is most often just a matter of time.

But this 1968 Mustang somehow managed to survive not one but two separate tenures in hiding, and in both cases, it coped with the storage conditions in a pretty remarkable manner.

The car still appears to have a straight body and solid metal, which is kind of unexpected given it spent 15 years in a container and 15 more years in a garage. Parked in the early ‘80s, the Mustang is now just a project that requires a full restoration, though it goes without saying such a job is going to be a challenge anyway.

The engine is still there, but on the other hand, eBay seller karras909 says they aren’t sure what type of V8 it actually is.

The 1968 Ford Mustang could be ordered with a choice of several V8s, starting with the 289 (4.7-liter) producing 195 horsepower and installed on C-code models and ending with the 428 (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet rated at 335 horsepower and fitted on the much rarer R-code examples.

Unsurprisingly, this Mustang has already caught the attention of many people online, so the auction has received over 20 bids in a few days online. The top offer at the time of writing is getting close to $4,500, and given a reserve hasn’t been enabled, it’s probably just a matter of time until the Mustang finds a new home.

If you want to see it in person, the vehicle is currently located in Rialto, California, and of course, towing is going to be necessary.

