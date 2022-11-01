Humanity Should Feel Bad for the Condition of This 1969 Pontiac GTO

Pontiac GTO is a nameplate that no longer needs any introduction, as its legacy in the automotive culture is as solid as a rock. Everybody knows what the GTO means for the industry, in general, and for muscle cars, in particular, so it’s really no surprise it continues to be one of the most desirable models today
An all-original, unmolested, and unrestored classic GTO in tip-top shape is worth a fortune, literally, as it easily sells for over $100,000.
But on the other hand, there are GTOs like the ones you’re about to see, which could make a grown man cry. And it’s not because of how good it looks.
This GTO convertible proves the rust bucket condition isn’t the last frontier when it comes down to how awful a car can get. The 1969 example (we can’t tell if this model was a Judge or not because of obvious reasons) not only that it comes with plenty of rust but is also missing quite a lot of parts.
The floors, for instance, are no longer there, so if you ever wanted to drive like Fred Flintstone, this might be the best opportunity to do it.
The engine and the transmission are both missing, and while it’s hard to find something good about this GTO, eBay seller paradiselane1975 says the top convertible frame is in decent shape. The frame also looks good despite the rust, apparently.
Without a doubt, the GTO is the kind of car that shouldn’t be abandoned for eternity, as it happened with this 1969 convertible, and it’s painful to just see how some people end up treating such legends.
The bidding starts at $2,500, but unsurprisingly, nobody seems to be very interested in giving this GTO a second chance, as no offer has been received so far. The GTO is parked for eternity in South Dakota.
