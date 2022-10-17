The World Is About to Lose Another 1967 Pontiac GTO

While many people are drooling over a ’67 GTO project because of course, someone on Craigslist is selling their own for parts due to all the damage the car has recorded throughout the years.
In other words, this 1967 Pontiac GTO is nothing more than a parts car right now, so it has almost no chance of ever returning to the road. Its only hope seems to be helping another GTO to get back in tip-top shape, but as a stand-alone vehicle, it’s pretty much kaput.
The 1967 GTO production included approximately 82,000 units, and just like in the previous model year, the hardtop accounted for the lion’s share with 65,000 cars. The convertible is therefore much harder to find these days, as Pontiac manufactured just around 9,500 of them.
And this GTO that’s about to wave goodbye to the world is one of them.
Unfortunately, the convertible top seems to be completely wrecked, as it’s already rotted. On the other hand, the engine under the hood, which is a 400 that’s paired with an automatic transmission, is believed to be the original one that came with the car when it rolled off the assembly lines,
And according to the owner, the engine was running when this GTO was parked for eternity, so maybe, just maybe, someone who is brave enough could still give this car a second chance? Obviously, this would be a nightmare project, so it’s not necessarily for the faint of heart.
There is more bad news. The mileage is unknown, there is no title, the keys are long gone, the trunk can’t be opened, and some parts are likely missing (though others might be placed in the trunk).
In other words, this GTO is a very rough muscle car that’ll certainly be a tough sell, especially considering the owner isn’t willing to let it go for less than $10,000.
