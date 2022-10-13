Once Triple-Black 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible Hides a Little Secret You Could Easily Miss

Finding the right GTO project isn’t necessarily an easy thing to do, as these Pontiac models retain their value pretty well through the years.
In other words, a solid GTO is still worth quite a lot of money, even if it doesn’t come in its best shape. This once triple-black convertible, however, hides a secret that many might have a hard time figuring out in the first place.
While it does look like a genuine GTO, it’s actually a clone, and the owner says it was titled as such approximately 30 years ago. In other words, it’s now considered a genuine part of the GTO family.
The engine under the hood comes from a 1968 Pontiac Firebird, and it’s a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 paired with a 2-speed Powerglide transmission.
The GTO looks like a solid project, but on the other hand, it still requires plenty of work in several key areas. For example, the paint is the result of a professional respray completed some 30 years ago, so right now, it does show its age, including a few small bubbles that would have to be fixed fast.
The interior looks good, but on the other hand, the floors have already been patched. eBay seller 67pontiacman says the frame is as solid as it gets, with no work received whatsoever.
At this point, the GTO should just be considered a work in progress, as it has already received several fixes but still requires even more of them. It’s a good project that makes sense given winter is coming, especially as a clone should theoretically be much more affordable than a real-deal GTO.
The bidding for this convertible is currently underway, but the top offer, which reached $6,000 only a few minutes ago, can’t unlock the reserve just yet. The auction will come to an end in a little over 6 days.
