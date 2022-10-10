1977 & 1979 Pontiac Trans Ams Burn to the Ground in House Fire, Get Rescued Anyway

If you've been following Dennis Collins you probably already know he's a cool guy that's into classic cars. And that he's been saving many iconic collectibles from barns for many years now.
We've seen him rescue rare Ford Mustangs that have been sitting for decades or hunting down hard-to-find Jeeps. But his latest YouTube video is an entirely different adventure because he's been commissioned to rescue a pair of second-generation Pontiac Trans Ams that burned to a crisp in a house fire.
Why rescue a pair of cars that were charred beyond recognition? Well, these Trans Ams are so important to their owners that they will be fully restored instead of scrapped. Even if that means they will need everything but the sheet metal.
These once-gorgeous classics belong to a couple that are not only collectors but also long-time Trans Am enthusiasts. One is a 1977 version finished in black and with a tan interior, perhaps the most desirable combination for that model year.
Not only that, but it also had a dashboard signed by Burt Reynolds, the man who made the late second-gen Trans Am famous by driving it in "Smokey and the Bandit." This car was also the lead car for the first Bandit Run, so it's actually an important Poncho for the Trans Am community.
The second vehicle that got wrecked in the fire is a 1979 Trans Am. It was finished in Heritage Brown with golden decals and the owner says she got it from her dad in exchange for a 1977 Camaro and a 1967 Camaro RS/SS. We're talking about huge emotional value here.
So what happened? Well, the fire started due to an electrical issue and engulfed the part of the house that was being used as a garage. A few minutes were enough to turn two cars that were in great condition into charred metal shells.
But this sad story will have a happy ending thanks to Dave Hall from Restore a Muscle Car, who will rebuild these Trans Ams to their original specifications. And he knows what he's doing because he owns almost 400 Trans Ams. Yes, It will probably take years to see them back on the road and it will cost a lot of dough, but it will all be worth it when the owners will be able to drive their prized Bandit Run cars again.
Until that happens, find out more about this story and check out Dennis Collins getting them out of the burned-down garage in the video below.
